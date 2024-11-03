"// Pinned <p>The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites against the 2-6 Jaguars, who are coming off a 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers with Lawrence turning the ball over twice in his own territory.</p> <p>As the Eagles aim for their fourth straight win since the bye week, they welcome back a<a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/doug-pederson-nick-sirianni-eagles-jaguars-week-9-20241030.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"> familiar face to Philadelphia — Doug Pederson</a>. Will the Eagles keep their momentum going? Will Pederson spoil the Eagles moment at home? Here’s what local and national media experts are saying ... </p> <p><strong>Inquirer beat writers</strong></p> <p>What do our writers think about the Eagles-Jaguars matchup? Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction, which is exactly what Philly fans want to see …</p> <p><em>The Eagles boast favorable matchups on both sides of the ball, even without <a href=https://www.inquirer.com/topic/jordan-mailata>Jordan Mailata</a> and most likely Dallas Goedert and Darius Slay. So long as the Eagles don’t stoop to the level of their opponent, they should be able to nab their fourth straight win since the bye week. </em><strong><em>Prediction: </em></strong><em>Eagles 34, Jaguars 21</em></p> <p>For a look at more of Reiner’s prediction and how the other beat writers are predicting this one, <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-jaguars-predictions-week-9-20241101.html#loaded\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">check out our full predictions here.</a></p> <p><strong>National media predictions</strong></p> <p>Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week …</p> <p><em>— Ariel Simpson</em></p>"