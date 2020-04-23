Which player will the Eagles take in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft?
We likely won’t know for sure until late Thursday night, but it seems likely the Eagles will look to address a glaring need at wide receiver with the No. 21 pick (if they don’t trade up or out of the first round). After all, this year’s draft features the deepest wide receiver class in years, and six wideouts could go in the first round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. predicts the Birds will end up with Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs.
But ESPN’s Todd McShay and the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah think by the time the Eagles pick, their top offensive targets will be gone. Instead, McShay has them taking LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, while Jeremiah thinks the Birds will end the night with Oklahoma standout Kenneth Murray. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and new CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis also predict the Eagles will look to defense tonight.
Eagles beat writers Paul Domowitch, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith and Les Bowen all think the Eagles will nab a receiver in the first round, but differ on who it will be. Domowitch and McLane both think the Birds will grab LSU’s Justin Jefferson, while Bowen things the team will have to settle for Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk. Smith is optimistic that Ruggs will still be on the board when the Eagles pick.
Here is a roundup of the players national media pundits think the Eagles could end up selecting in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft:
Mel Kiper, ESPN: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
Todd McShay, ESPN: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Kennith Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Peter King, NBC Sports: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
Charlie Casserly, NFL.com: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (drafted No. 10 after a projected trade with the Browns)
Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Charles Davis, NFL.com: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama (drafted No. 13 after a projected trade with the 49ers)
John Clayton, Washington Post: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Cris Collinsworth, Pro Football Focus: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU