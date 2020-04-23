Which player will the Eagles take in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

We likely won’t know for sure until late Thursday night, but it seems likely the Eagles will look to address a glaring need at wide receiver with the No. 21 pick (if they don’t trade up or out of the first round). After all, this year’s draft features the deepest wide receiver class in years, and six wideouts could go in the first round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. predicts the Birds will end up with Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs.

But ESPN’s Todd McShay and the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah think by the time the Eagles pick, their top offensive targets will be gone. Instead, McShay has them taking LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, while Jeremiah thinks the Birds will end the night with Oklahoma standout Kenneth Murray. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and new CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis also predict the Eagles will look to defense tonight.

Eagles beat writers Paul Domowitch, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith and Les Bowen all think the Eagles will nab a receiver in the first round, but differ on who it will be. Domowitch and McLane both think the Birds will grab LSU’s Justin Jefferson, while Bowen things the team will have to settle for Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk. Smith is optimistic that Ruggs will still be on the board when the Eagles pick.

Here is a roundup of the players national media pundits think the Eagles could end up selecting in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft:

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

This pick should be the best wide receiver on their board. Philadelphia doesn’t have many roster holes, but there’s a big one at wideout. And really, if I’m running the Eagles, I would look at trading up a few spots to get my guy. I suspect they’d be thrilled to get Ruggs, who is one of the fastest players in this class and is underrated as a route runner. This is a team that can win the NFC East again.

Todd McShay, ESPN: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The void at wide receiver hasn’t gone away, and the Eagles will have to think long and hard about whether they are ready to enter the 2020 season with the oft-injured Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, along with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside off a disappointing rookie campaign, as their wideouts again. Justin Jefferson out of LSU is for sure in play at No. 21. But Philadelphia also could really use a spark in the middle of the defense. Queen is a rangy, off-ball linebacker with burst and great tackling ability.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Kennith Murray, LB, Oklahoma

I know the Eagles would love to add a speed receiver, but with the top options off the board, Murray is too good to ignore.

Peter King, NBC Sports: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

Ruggs and his 4.27 40-speed are obviously tempting, and 24 touchdowns on only 98 career catches is explosive stuff. But a couple of things make me wonder. Three years, 41 games, 2.4 catches per game, 41.9 receiving yards per game. The most dangerous weapon in your offense gets 42 yards a game? The other side of that is some very smart offensive minds—Sean Payton, Andy Reid—love Ruggs. He’s competitive, and he doesn’t drop many. If he goes to Philadelphia, he’ll be the deep weapon Carson Wentz has imagined with DeSean Jackson.

Charlie Casserly, NFL.com: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (drafted No. 10 after a projected trade with the Browns)

Carson Wentz needs another target, and “Trader Howie” gets his man.

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Cue the freak out from the Philly faithful—no receiver here! Instead, Howie Roseman gets a guy who’ll be a leader and have the green dot on his helmet for a decade. Murray’s a freaky athlete who fits everything Jim Schwartz looks for in a middle linebacker.

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

I came into this process thinking the Eagles were a lock for a WR here, but the mature, speedy tackler from OU slots into the middle of their defense.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama (drafted No. 13 after a projected trade with the 49ers)

The Eagles reportedly love [CeeDee] Lamb too, but can they get that high without paying too much? This is a perfectly fine consolation prize. The 49ers desperately want to trade down.

John Clayton, Washington Post: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

His stock has been rising, and many think he is not far behind the top three wide receivers.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Electric pass catcher with turbo acceleration and surprising high-point skills whose production dropped in 2019

Cris Collinsworth, Pro Football Focus: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Clemson’s Tee Higgins or LSU’s Justin Jefferson would not surprise here, but Reagor is a world-class, 26-foot long-jumper who also boasts a 42-inch vertical (think Michael Jordan). His 4.47 speed is a little misleading because when he gets that long-jump stride going, he really gobbles up ground quickly.

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jefferson was superb in 2019, recording 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder has some size to go with some quickness and athleticism. He possesses enough speed to challenge defenses downfield and is very adept at making receptions over defenders. Jefferson is a mismatch problem and dangerous in the red zone. He has a lot of upside and looks like he is just scratching the surface of his talent. In 2018, Jefferson had 54 receptions for 875 yards and six scores.