Many teams, I would guess, will continue doing what teams have been doing for years: They will acquire a quarterback, see him perform well, determine that he should be their starter for a lengthy period of time, sign him to a multiyear contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and hope that everything works out. How would a team define “works out?” Well, that depends on the team and the quarterback to which it has committed. The Atlanta Falcons have made the playoffs just six times in Matt Ryan’s 13 seasons with them and have never won a Super Bowl, but you’d be hard-pressed to have Arthur Blank, the team’s owner, suggest that the $246.5 million he has paid Ryan hasn’t been money well spent. Quarterback is the glamour position in football, and quarterbacks are the glamour players. They sell jerseys. They move merchandise. Having a popular and successful quarterback is the most obvious indicator and evidence that an NFL franchise knows what it’s doing, or appears to.