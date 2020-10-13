This is Schwartz’s fifth year as the Eagles' defensive coordinator. Schwartz’s defenses have boasted a strong pass rush pretty much every year of his tenure. They’ve been good against the run, allowing a league-low 93.4 yards per game from 2016, when Schwartz arrived, through 2019. They have risen to the occasion in late-season situations in which key players were out with injury. They walked off the field victorious in Super Bowl LII after giving up a record 505 passing yards. Despite some ugly moments, they managed to somehow rank seventh overall between 2016-19 in the most important defensive stat, points allowed, at 20.8