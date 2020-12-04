The Eagles’ best shot of upsetting the Packers is if the defense can pressure Aaron Rodgers enough so that he has just a ho-hum game. I have to believe Jim Schwartz spent a lot of time watching how Todd Bowles and the Bucs forced the quarterback into completing only 45 percent of his throws and into tossing two interceptions in Week 6. They won by mixing up their rush and by giving Rodgers a variant of looks and pressures. He was sacked four times. He hasn’t been sacked more than once in Green Bay’s 10 other games.