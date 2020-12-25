Then, of course, there is the omnipresent Snyder Factor. There is an ongoing messy business divorce among principal owner Daniel Snyder and his partners. Snyder and his team also are the subject of an investigation into allegations from 40 female employees of sexual harassment by the team since Snyder came aboard in 1999. Most recently, there was discovery this week of a $1.6 million settlement in 2009 between Snyder and a female former employee over his alleged sexual misconduct .