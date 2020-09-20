- NFL Week 2
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 20
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. Eastern
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
- TV: Fox
After blowing a 17-point lead against a team with no name, the Eagles look to even their record in their home opener in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams (1-0).
The scene will be like nothing Eagles players or fans have ever seen. Not only will Lincoln Financial Field be completely empty due to the coronavirus pandemic (aside from cardboard cutouts placed in the seats), the city is closing streets and parking lots surrounding the facility to prevent fans from tailgating.
Calling the game this afternoon on Fox is Kevin Kugler, whom Fox hired to replace Thom Brennaman after the longtime broadcaster used an anti-gay slur while calling a Cincinnati Reds game last month. While this is Kugler’s first season with Fox, he’s been an announcer with Westwood One since 2004, and replaced late Philadelphia broadcasting legend Harry Kalas on their NFL coverage in 2009.
Joining Kugler in the booth is analyst Chris Spielman. Laura Okmin will handle the sideline reporting duties, though due to NFL restrictions, she’ll be doing all of her reporting from the stands at the Linc. Last week Okmin covered the Arizona Cardinals 24-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, where she expected Levi’s Stadium to be quiet due to the lack of a crowd.
“The one thing I was hoping for was that I could eavesdrop on the players. But the music is loud enough and it’s constant enough that it’s not that easy," Okmin told The Inquirer. “So that’s good news for the players and coaches and it was bad news for reporters.”
Okmin has been with Fox Sports since 2002, and has quietly become the third-longest tenured sideline reporter in the league, behind her colleague Pam Oliver and NBC’s Michele Tafoya. But Okmin said she felt like a rookie at times last week, thanks to all the restrictions and changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic — including not being allowed onto the field prior to the game.
“The most valuable time for a sideline reporter are those three hours before kickoff, talking to coaches and players,” Okmin said. “People would be stunned that we’re not just talking football, but we’re truly talking about life, and their kids and their families. I really missed that last week.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Eagles Week 2 matchup against the Rams:
Rams-Eagles is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Fox29 in Philadelphia. It will air on Fox throughout most of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey, as well as southern California, according to 506Sports.com.
Cable subscribers can also stream the game on the Fox Sports app and on FoxSports.com. In-market fans without a cable subscription can stream it for free on the Yahoo! Sports app, the Eagles app, and on PhiladelphiaEagles.com.
The game will also be available on a host of skinny bundles, including fuboTV, which is offering a free seven-day trial. Fox is also available on YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T Now.
- TV: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin (Fox29)
- Radio: Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin (94.1 WIP)
- Spanish radio: Rickie Ricardo, William Kulich (La Mega 105.7 FM)
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
In the latest episode of Birds Eye View, McLane, Bowen, Domowitch, and Smith break down how the Eagles’ injury-ravaged offensive line can recover from its Week 1 woes.
Pregame coverage on Fox begins at 10 a.m. with Fox 29 Gameday Live, featuring Bill Anderson, Garry Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin. The network’s national pre-pregame show, Fox NFL Kickoff, will air at 11 a.m., hosted by Charissa Thompson with analysts Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, Peter Schrager, and Colin Cowherd. Fox NFL Sunday follows at noon, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee alongside analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson, who is contributing to the broadcast remotely.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 11 a.m. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ due to the Phillies-Blue Jays game. Birds Outsiders, which this year will be hosted by Roy Burton and 94.1 WIP host Joe Giglio, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as other local network pregame shows go, CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
- Giants at Bears: 1 p.m., CBS3 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
- Ravens at Texans: 4:25 p.m., CBS3 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
- Patriots at Seahawks: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
- Week 1, Sept. 13: Washington 27, Eagles 17
- Week 2, Sept. 20: Rams at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 3, Sept. 27: Bengals at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 4, Oct. 4: Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 5, Oct. 11: Eagles at Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 6, Oct. 18: Ravens at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 7, Oct. 22: Giants at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., Fox
- Week 8, Nov. 1: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 9, Nov. 8: Bye
- Week 10, Nov. 15: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 11, Nov. 22: Eagles at Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 12, Nov. 30: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 13, Dec. 6: Eagles at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 14, Dec. 13: Saints at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 15, Dec. 20: Eagles at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m, Fox
- Week 16, Dec. 27: Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 17, Jan. 3: Washington at Eagles, 1 p.m. Fox