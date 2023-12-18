From Taylor Swift to Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen, here are 10 best concerts we saw this year

Women with stadium-sized shows ruled over the concert world in 2023.

This summer, the South Philly sport complex was venue for artists commanding mass audiences in a year when, on a grand scale, the live music business boomed. Indie artists scuffled, but worldwide tickets sales for the Top 100 tours were up 46% according to Pollstar, which monitors the concert industry. Tickets sales were up 18%.

Some of the biggest tours of the year are on my list of the best concerts I saw in Philadelphia in 2023. So are some of the smallest. It’s a personal list, subjected at times to FOMO-inducing scheduling conflicts. I have a feeling, for instance, that Janelle Monae’s The Age of Pleasure tour would have made it if Citizens Bank Park didn’t host Pink’s Summer Carnival that same night.

1. Taylor Swift, Lincoln Financial Field, May 12

Talking about pop music in 2023 has to start with Taylor Swift. It’s mandatory!

Of course, the “Berks County Woman,” as my colleague Emily Bloch referred to Time’s Person of the Year, has been plenty popular for the first 17 years of her career. But this year, she became ubiquitous.

That’s thanks to the ingenious Eras Tour, an epic production that satisfied the post-pandemic demand by giving Swifties nine Taylors to choose from — why not pick them all? — and kept them on their toes with two surprise songs per night.

Eras showed how confident Swift has grown onstage as she out-Springsteened Springsteen in a 3-hour-15 minutes endurance test that gave fans more than they could have reasonably hoped for. That goes for the over 200,000 people inside the Linc over three nights and — even more impressively — the ticketless thousands who stood outside singing along to every word.

2. Beyoncé, Lincoln Financial Field, July 12

Beyoncé’s sticky summer night in South Philly transformed the Eagles stadium into a space that celebrated dance music culture and its Black gay creators. It wasn’t a mere greatest hits tour. Instead, the sequined, bedazzled, and diverse crowd were treated to an evening in which the superstar came off as an indomitable force, a Queen Bey who ruled by championing self-acceptance while reminding her subjects that she truly is “one of one.”

3. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Wells Fargo Center, March 16

Springsteen’s scheduled Philly dates were fraught with drama. In March, the three shows before his Philly date were called off due to illness, so it was uncertain whether this show would even happen. But it did. That illness presumably turned out to be the peptic ulcer disease that caused the last minute postponement of his August Citizen Bank Park shows until next summer.

In retrospect, that makes carping about not-varied-enough set lists seem silly. Was this show Springsteen at his most amazingly maximalist? No, it was only a 2-hour-45-minutes rock and roll meditation on mortality that brought that made the “Badlands” mantra that “It ain’t no sin to be glad you’re alive” hit home as hard as ever.

4. Pink, Citizens Bank Park, Sept. 18

There were so many outsized tours this summer that by the time Pink’s Summer Carnival arrived for a two-night stand, spectacle fatigue was setting in. But the artist born Alecia Moore’s dazzlingly acrobatic, if not downright dangerous, high wire act was a cure for that. It’s the force of her personality, though, that made the show go.

5. Summer at the Mann Center

It was a stellar summer at the Fairmount Park amphitheater. Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees reunited, and Questlove’s and the Soulquarians backed the Isley Brothers at the biggest ever Roots Picnic (which with Made in America canceled, was Philly’s biggest music fest). Philly rapper Chill Moody curated a 50th anniversary of hip-hop series, including a rock-rap mashup with Low Cut Connie; and Tyler Childers, Willie Nelson and boygenius all put on standout shows. Looking forward to next year.

6. Waco Brothers. MilkBoy Philly, June 19

The best small club rock and roll show I saw all year, with Mekons leader and irrepressible showman Jon Langford bringing the Chicago country punk Wacos to town behind their The Man That God Forgot. Talk about your “Teenage Kicks”: I stood too close to the stage almost got smacked in the head by bass player Alan Doughty’s boot on several occasions.

7. Los Lobos, Taj Mahal & North Mississippi All-Stars, Keswick Theater, June 13

An inspired bill. The great Mexican American rock band Los Lobos, whose 1980s border crossing songs “One Time, One Night” and “Will the Wolf Survive?” are more timely now than ever, played with their octogenarian blues guitarist hero and joined together on Howlin’ Wolf’s “300 Pounds of Joy.”

8. Allison Russell, World Cafe Live, Nov. 29.

Speaking of joy, Canadian songwriter Russell’s show with her all-woman Rainbow Coalition overflowed with it on her The Returner tour, drawing on funk, folk, soul and global rhythms Russell played clarinet, banjo, and guitar as she looked “Demons” in the eye and moved forward towards the light.

9. Etran De L’Air, Johnny Brenda’s, March 28

This wedding band from Agadez in Niger are practitioners of Saharan rock, the trance inducing desert blues genre that artists like Tinariwen and Bombino have brought to America. A mesmerizing evening in Fishtown.

10. Bikini Kill, Franklin Music Hall, April 7

I waited almost 30 years for this one. The riot-grrl pioneers led by Kathleen Hanna’s previous show in Philadelphia was on the rooftop of a Drexel parking garage in 1994. The influential band whose “Revolution Girl Style Now!” call to action still resonates didn’t disappoint with a spiky set that double-dared a multi generational crowd to “do what what you want … be who you will.”