You probably have an opinion about bagels. If you’re from New York, you definitely have an opinion about bagels, based on the bedrock belief that nothing good could possibly exist outside of the five boroughs. Some may begrudgingly accept a bagel from North Jersey or Long Island. I beg to differ. I’d stack up a plump, shiny half-and-a-half from Overbrook Park’s New York Bagel Co. against anything from H&H in Manhattan any day. (I spent my early years in Wynnefield eating New York Bagels, followed by a move to Northeast Philadelphia and the long-gone Brooklyn Bagels across from Roosevelt Mall.)