This was the decade Philly finally got its pizza act on track. In 2010, Stephen Starr’s Pizzeria Stella ignited the local Neapolitan pizza craze, refined by competitors like Nomad, Pizzeria Vetri and the now-closed Capofitto before the trend toward puffy, wood-fired gourmet pies began to wane. A series of crustier, sturdier styles have emerged. But these pies also came with the baggage of DIY pop-up roots — long lines and an extremely limited supply of pies hand-crafted by pizza prophets. Joe Beddia was the high priest of this genre at his original 40-pie-a-night takeout joint. That he and his Defined Hospitality partners translated that humble beginning into a pizzeria accessible to hundreds a night made it my Best New Restaurant of 2019. Add in the natural wine program and redefined tomato pies and hoagies, and Pizzeria Beddia is about much more than pizza.