Let us help you find a date night restaurant | Let’s Eat

“Where do we go for date night?” We have answers for you! Answer five simple questions and let The Inquirer’s Date Finder match you with the ideal Philly-area restaurant.

❤️ Where to find love in the city? These happy people tried its oldest bar.

❤️ Valentine’s Day coincides with Lunar New Year. Here’s where to celebrate.

A couple saw opportunity in a courtyard in Chestnut Hill, and they’re launching a bottle shop and ambitious wine-focused restaurant.

At Tesiny, the striking new oyster bar and grill from lox and caviar queen Lauren Biederman, critic Craig LaBan finds craft cocktails, shareable plates, and “an extra pulse of intimacy.”

❗Biederman is targeting April for the opening of Biederman’s Rittenhouse, the second location of her South Philly appetizing shop. It’s coming together at 20th and Spruce Streets, the former Charley Dove/Audrey Claire space, with more baking and prepared foods.

Chester County appears to be a growing incubator of homespun bakeries, some with carts and stands dotting residential roads.

Cookie crumbles: The two Taylor Chip locations in Philadelphia closed in the last week. What’s up there?

Deli drama: The Kibitz Room in Cherry Hill has filed for bankruptcy protection as a former owner says he wants to buy it.

Grocery woes: Di Bruno Bros. is bowing out of the burbs, but there’s hope for the former Ardmore location.

Too pretty to eat? You’d be denying yourself a crunchy treat if you skipped the Bloom Shroom, an appetizer at Manong in Francisville. Check out this dish and gems from Emmett and Apricot Stone in our weekly feature.

This is quite early, but a high-end Japanese restaurant is planned for a building that will eventually rise on the former site of Kitchen Kapers at 17th and Chancellor Streets in Center City. Among those involved is Tony Rim, formerly of 1225 Raw. Put down the chopsticks, as this one might be two years away. Still, it’s a sign that the upscale Rittenhouse Japanese scene (Dancerobot, Uchi, and Kissho House) is growing further.

It’s the Year of the Horse, and Kiki Aranita offers a rundown of dining spots where you can celebrate.

At ease! There’s been a truce in a trademark lawsuit surrounding the recreation of Tun Tavern in Old City.

The “saucer” at Love Park — the old visitor’s center — is in line to reopen this year with a food, beverage, retail, or other hospitality business.

Texas Roadhouse has set Feb. 16 for the opening of its third area location (after Bensalem and Montgomeryville) at Greentree Square in Marlton. It replaces the TGI Fridays that closed two years ago.

Shibam Coffee, a Yemeni coffee house, is looking at next week for its soft opening at 3748 Lancaster Ave. in University City.

Cake & Joe has penciled in Feb. 18 for its opening at 1735 Market St., its third location.

Aurora Cafe opens Saturday at 17th and Christian Streets, bringing a zenlike espresso-bar sensibility — and Albanian coffee culture — to Graduate Hospital. The corner café comes from cousins Arjan Parllaku and Bledar Noka, among partners at the Queen Village restaurants Capri and Casa Nostra. Baked goods include wares from home bakers and items produced at Capri. They’re particularly stoked for a feature called “F1 on the bar”: a $2 espresso shot you order at the standing bar, priced less than to-go orders. Initial hours: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

Wonder announced this week that it’s acquired New York’s vaunted Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken. This is Wonder’s first full purchase; its other restaurant brands were created in-house or licensed to Wonder. No word on which locations will carry it. Meanwhile, Wonder has created a salad brand (Pop Salad) and a Mexican bowl brand (El Diez). They’ll be sold starting today at the Fishtown, Rittenhouse, South Philly, and University City locations.

What happened to the Taylor Chip cookie shops in Rittenhouse and Fishtown? — Dianne M.

Taylor Chip has permanently closed its Philly locations after only 17 months. Read on to see how the Lancaster County company is now selling a lot of cookies.

