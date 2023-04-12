Take your pick of Philly-area farmers markets | Let’s Eat

Spring produce is coming out of local fields now, so check out our rundown of 20 farmers markets. Also this week: We take a fond look-back at Dmitri Chimes and his restaurants, offer a “beefy” candidate for Philly’s best sandwich, and explore the mysterious closings of two breweries.

— Mike Klein

From West Philly to Wildwood, farmers markets are the intersection of fresh and local. Colleague Hira Qureshi scoured the countryside to find 20 that offer seasonal produce and, in some cases, CSA pickups and even cooking lessons.

One of the restaurants we loved and lost is Dmitri’s, the ultracasual Greek-inspired seafood eateries that started on a Queen Village corner in 1990. For the latest installment of our exclusive series “The 86′d Project,” I tracked down owner Dmitri Chimes as well as former employees and devotees. Fans embraced the octopus, in particular. 🔑

Want to impress a shrimp lover? Try out Chimes’ recipe for shrimp pil pil, a simple-to-make appetizer.

A good Reuben involves corned beef, Swiss, kraut, Russian dressing, all grilled on rye. Now that’s a sandwich. But a vegan version? Contributor Nick DeSimone argues that Algorithm in Queen Village not only turns out a splendid Reuben, it’s his pick for the best sandwich in Philly. He’s particularly keen on the house-made carrot and cabbage kraut and the beet Russian dressing, a combo he calls “magic.”

We’re on a roll here. Other contenders for the best sandwich in Philly in our series include the bifana at Grace & Proper in South Philly, the chicken maroosh at Saad’s Halal in West Philly, and the cheesesteak at Mama’s Pizzeria in Bala Cynwyd. And remember that we just announced the winner of our Best Cheesesteak Bracket.

Marlo Dilks proves that you can go home again. She and husband Jason, who own Slice Pizza and P’unk Burger, are about to open Nipotina, their sandwich shop at 21st and Wolf Streets. She grew up two blocks away. Expect plenty of cutlets on Liscio’s rolls, such as this beauty (above) with fried Genoa salami, fried red peppers, and chipotle mayo. Though there’s limited seating inside, they’ve set up an outdoor counter situation. The first 50 customers from 9-11 a.m. Thursday can get a free breakfast sandwich.

2238 S. 21st St. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Scoop

Let’s set the Wayback Machine to March 12, 2020, when owner Ravinder Singh posted a note on the door of Samosa Vegetarian Restaurant at 1214 Walnut St. reading, “Temporary closed due to rapidly spreading corona. God bless all. Be safe.” Then he went home. A few days later, so did everyone else. Thirty-seven months later, a new sign can be seen atop the plywood: “Opening soon.” Singh says he’s awaiting permitting.

Two local breweries shut down unexpectedly earlier this month, and Jenn Ladd is on the case (as it were) of Separatist Beer Project and Fermentery Form. The closings, described as temporary, apparently have nothing to do with water issues.

Intel on restaurant openings

Outdoor venues making their seasonal returns include Independence Beer Garden (Independence Mall West, Wednesday), Liberty Point (Penn’s Landing, Thursday), Parks on Tap (the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park, Thursday), and Bok Bar (Eighth and Mifflin Streets, Thursday).

Thursday is opening night of Fringe Bar, in the Fringe HQ at Race Street and Columbus Boulevard, replacing La Peg; the opening weekend will include many activities.

Friday marks the debut of Asad’s Hot Chicken’s Bucks County location, next to the Redner’s Market at 2568 Knights Rd. in Bensalem. Food giveaways will start at 3 p.m.

Bolo, the Latin concept at 2025 Sansom St. from chef Yun Fuentes and MilkBoy owners Tommy Joyner and Jamie Lokoff, awaits its liquor license and could open next week.

Bark Social, Philly’s first dog park/bar, has set a public opening of April 17 at 3720 Main St., next to the UA theater in Manayunk.

Chef James Nardone has set May 18 for the opening of Elma, his Fishtown breakfast/lunch/dinner spot at 431 E. Girard Ave. It will be walk-ins only at first; Resy will go live May 1 for June dinner bookings.

To see what else is on the way, refer to my spring restaurant roundup.

Rosario’s Pizzeria, Aaron del Rosario and Margarita Jeronimo’s time-tested Mexican-Italian parlor in South Philly, has opened in a strip mall in Cheltenham, just over the line from Northeast Philly, writes Jenn Ladd. You have to try the birria.

Bower Cafe has just opened in Center City with La Colombe coffee, an enticing food menu including cured meats, and a 21st-century innovation: a podcasting studio in the front window. Owner Thane Wright sees it as a conversation-starter. 🔑

Briefly noted

Africatown Restaurant Week, through April 16, celebrates a dozen African- and Caribbean-theme restaurants, mostly in Southwest Philadelphia. There’s even a pizzeria.

Women in the hospitality business will be the topic of a free cocktail party/panel discussion led by All in the Industry podcast host/author Shari Bayer during the Philly Chef Conference, from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Study Hotel (20 S. 33rd St.). Bayer, working with the Sisterly Love Collective, will preview her soon-to-be-released book, Chefwise, Life Lessons from Leading Chefs Around the World. She will chat up Cybille St. Aude-Tate (Honeysuckle Provisions), Melissa McGrath (Sweet Amalia) and Sofia Deleon (El Merkury, Tenango Rum). You don’t have to be registered with the chef conference to attend, but this event requires a sign-up.

Vegans heading to the hills: Bear Creek Mountain in Macungie, Berks County, will host a vegan festival with 20 exhibitors (including and live music from noon-5 pm. Sunday. Admission is $10, with children 5 and under free.

Ask Mike anything

Why is Sage Diner in Marlton now turning into another marijuana dispensary? —@t_hinke_pr

Diners overall are struggling nowadays, with high labor costs, relatively low check averages, and competition from not only fast food but convenience stores. Restaurants have everything to do with real estate. There is usually much more money in other uses for prime property. The original Marlton Circle location of Olga’s is now a fertility clinic, for example. Not only is the former Sage earmarked to become a dispensary, so is the former Marlton Diner. Whoever would have imagined that the revered Jersey diner would go to pot?

