This is a new incarnation of the luxe, old-school steakhouse mini-chain, run by Rebecca Dolan, a Virginia-based niece of founder C. Peter “Buzz” Beler. Dolan and her family also operate the original Prime Rib locations in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and a newer location at the Live! Casino in Hanover, Md. (Both the South Philly Live! Casino, at Ninth Street and Packer Avenue, and the Live! Casino in Maryland are owned by the Baltimore-based Cordish Companies.)