You could step across the lobby and pay $25 for a golden token to plunk into Philadelphia’s first Champagne vending machine, which was set up last week. The Moët Mini-matic dispenses gold-foil-wrapped 187ml bottles of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut and Imperial Rosé. Each “split,” which comes with a sipper, is enough for two glasses of bubbly. Sit and sip in the lobby or take it to go, being mindful about open-bottle laws and public drinking; the machine, by the way, is open till 2 a.m.