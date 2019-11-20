The artichoke special brought three of them, perfectly roasted and served with stems intact and a garlic aioli ($15). I’d go back just for the crunchy, seasonal salad of greens, roasted beets, roasted pistachio, crumbled goat cheese, shallots and light raspberry dressing ($9). Pollo Capresi (listed as $19.95 on the website but $20.50 on the tab) was a light option, the grilled chicken baked with tomato and mozzarella. Tasty Dover sole (a $39 special) was accompanied by steamed squash. I was rewarded by following the waitress’ suggestion of white wine sauce, opposed to marinara, for the risotto pescatori (shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, and crab meat over an almost-creamy risotto, and at $25.95, $2 more than the online price).