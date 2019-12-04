The long-hot, though geographically appropriate, is a whole lot of pepper, you have to admit. Simons says 19 out of 20 customers either asked for the long-hot to be held or left it on the plate — “50% of those who ate it thought it was awesome and the best thing they ever had on a burger. The other 50% complained that it burned out their taste buds and they couldn’t enjoy the burger because the heat had been too much. They were clearly people trying our burger for the first time.”