Now on Saturday nights, Hood is serving a small menu of flavor-packed Thai snacks out of the Happy Tap’s service window and at the bar, where you pay Hood for food and the bartender for beers (and I promise you will need beers). It’s cash-only, all around. The pop-up/collab feeling, which Hood brands as Spicy Time, is reminiscent of Francesco Bellastelli’s Italian cooking at the nearby Murph’s Bar on Girard Avenue. And there’s even karaoke.