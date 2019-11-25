The Philadelphia-area restaurant scene continues its expansion, and the password is pasta.
Dough figures into some of the higher-profile projects on the fall and winter slate, including Via Locusta, a fancy Italian near Rittenhouse Square from Michael Schulson, Nina Tinari, and Jeff Michaud as well as Fiorella, a pasta joint on the edge of the Italian Market from Marc Vetri. This follows the recent debut of Cicala, the sumptuous white-tablecloth Southern Italian at the Divine Lorraine Hotel from chefs Joe Cicala and Angela Ranalli-Cicala.
Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook, meanwhile, will follow today’s opening of Merkaz, the all-day Israeli sandwich restaurant, with Laser Wolf, a Zahav-ish Israeli grill restaurant, in Kensington.
Cogito Coffee | Washington Square West
You say Washington Square West lacks coffee? This Croatian-based java joint adds to the mix, setting up at 105 S. 12th St., next to another Euro import, DaMo Pasta Lab. Dec. 2
The Institute | West Poplar
Veterans Charlie Collazo and Neil Campbell have moved the neighborhood landmark a couple of blocks away into a newly rehabbed building at 525 N. 11th St., north of Vine Street. Dec. 6
Adobe Cafe | Bella Vista
Popular Southwestern cantina has moved from East Passyunk to the corner of Eighth and Fitzwater Streets in what has been a series of bars. Dec. 8
Dig | Rittenhouse
Healthful fast-casual eatery partly bankrolled by Danny Meyer, formerly known as Dig Inn, is coming to 1616 Chestnut St. Dec. 9
Alice Pizza | Center City
The Roman-rooted pizza al taglio specialist, now at 15th and Locust Streets, opens a smaller outpost at 1234 Market St. mid-December
Small Oven and Porco’s | Point Breeze
Chad Durkin returns to 2204 Washington Ave., where he was pastry chef at the erstwhile Kermit’s Bake Shoppe, with two concepts: a pastry shop/cafe next to a takeout window from which Italian sandwiches will be sold. mid-December
Oori | Pottstown
Korean-influenced cooking from chef Michael Falcone comes to 2228 Pottstown Pike, near Owen J. Roberts High in South Coventry Township. Week of Dec. 16
Blind Barber | Center City
Bryce Harper’s barbershop/speakeasy-style bar comes to the Hale Building at 1326 Chestnut St. mid-December
Dmitri’s | Northern Liberties
Greek seafooder reopens after exterior renovations to the building at 944 N. Second St. mid-December
Stove & Tap | Frazer
The popular Lansdale pub branches to Chester County, where it opens in the front of Lincoln Court (245 Lancaster Ave.). mid-December
Big Catch | East Passyunk
Poke comes to 1840 E. Passyunk Ave., next to Stargazy. mid-December
Wine Dive | South Street West
Wine shop-slash-eatery from the Cambridge/Hawthornes crew at 1506 South St. mid-December
Via Locusta | Rittenhouse
Michael Schulson and Nina Tinari, backed by Jeff Michaud, setting up a pasta-focused Italian at 1723 Locust St. mid-December
Spread Bagelry | Society Hill
Montreal-style bagels come to Fifth and South Streets, the former Johnny Rockets. late December
Fabrika | Fishtown
Lavish Eastern European cabaret and restaurant at 1108 Frankford Ave. late December
Deke’s BBQ | Wayne Junction
Cool new location at 137 W. Berkley St. late December
Fiorella | South Philadelphia
Marc Vetri says “New Year’s-ish” for his pasta bar at the former Fiorella Sausage at 817 Christian St.
Top Chef Quickfire | Logan Square
Fast-casual eatery inspired by the Bravo cooking show, at the Comcast Center. mid-January
Lucky Well | Spring Arts
“January” is the new, always-moving target for Chad Rosenthal’s BBQ/blues bar at 990 Spring Garden St.
Laser Wolf | Kensington
A “Zahav-ish" Israeli-style grill from Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook at 1301 N. Howard St.
The Little Lion | Old City
Fire-damaged American bar/grill at Third and Chestnut Streets is supposed to come back in early 2020
Bridget Foy’s | Queen Village
After being reconstructed on the same spot at Second and South Streets, this fire-ravaged bar-restaurant is looking at February or March for a reopening.