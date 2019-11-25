Dough figures into some of the higher-profile projects on the fall and winter slate, including Via Locusta, a fancy Italian near Rittenhouse Square from Michael Schulson, Nina Tinari, and Jeff Michaud as well as Fiorella, a pasta joint on the edge of the Italian Market from Marc Vetri. This follows the recent debut of Cicala, the sumptuous white-tablecloth Southern Italian at the Divine Lorraine Hotel from chefs Joe Cicala and Angela Ranalli-Cicala.