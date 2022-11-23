This week is homecoming in the region for many families. Where are the new places to try? But first, it’s turkey time. We share a family recipe and critic Craig LaBan’s surefire trick. Read on for a rundown of outdoor restaurants that pack a lot of heat and a story about a special baking instructor.

Welcome home. Here are the restaurants you may have missed.

“What’s new to take my friends visiting from out of town?” The questions! I’ve found several dozen new and soon-to-open Philly-area restaurants. The choices include Georgian, Japanese, Mexican, pizza (that’s Paulie Gee’s shop, above), vegan, Italian, and dim sum. There’s even a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant on the way.

Where to find heated outdoor dining

Dining outdoors in this weather? Colleague Hira Qureshi found more than 70 Philadelphia-area spots offering heated dining. To the firepit we go.

Talking turkey: Traditions, grilling, dinner options

Family food traditions come together at Thanksgiving to remind us where we come from. Contributor Jessica van Dop DeJesus shares a special Puerto Rican turkey recipe (above) that brings back memories of her parents — and the platoon of hungry Marines she once made it for.

The incredible barbecued turkey is a staple in critic Craig LaBan’s house, where relatives fight over it. Here’s how he does it.

Your options are limited right now for a takeout Thanksgiving feast, but if you want ideas of where to dine in person, try these restaurants.

Learn to level up your baking skills

Tatiana Wingate, owner of the Sprinkled Sweetness bake shop, launched her Sprinkled Sweetness Academy five years ago to teach the art of baking. Her students are kids and adults, writes colleague Jenn Ladd. Guess who’s easier to teach?

A World Cup-full of great Philly restaurants 🔑

Very cool undertaking by Craig LaBan: A World Cup eating tour of Philadelphia. “As I nibbled across our diverse dining pitch from schnitzel to soondubu, from tacos to Thieboudienne, I scored goals in bunches with empanadas, sukiyaki, and hot socca cakes, with sweet bolos de rolos for the win.” 🔑

Restaurant report

Chef Carlos Aparicio, who developed the baguettes at Parc and the pizzas at Zavino, has a brand new bag. After working for other restaurateurs for a quarter-century, he is working for himself — and he thinks he has perfected the cemita, a seeded roll with a crispy crust and soft middle. (That’s the birria below.)

It’s the main feature at his brand-new South Philadelphia restaurant, El Chingon. It’s a lively all-day cafe in Bella Vista.

El Chingon, 1524 S. 10th St. Hours: For the first month, the doors will open at 9 a.m. for coffee and pastries, with the all-day menu starting at 10 a.m. Closing time will be 10 p.m., later on Friday and Saturday and till 9 p.m. Sunday. It’s walk-in only. Breakfast will follow.

Briefly noted

Emily Horner, a former sous chef at Musi BYOB and such top places as Cicala at the Divine Lorraine, Amis, and Brigantessa, is making and selling 100% sourdough pies at her Breadily Available pop-up on Nov. 26 and 27 at Musi, 100 Morris St. Square pizza pies will be available for pickup and delivery between 12 and 8 p.m. Additionally, Musi will make 25 FrizWit cheesesteaks per day, also available for pickup and delivery. Details are at Musi’s website.

Sweet Jazmine’s bakery in Berwyn is closing Nov. 23 after 23 years. The Berwyn Fire Department is expanding and did not renew the lease.

Melanie Melle, whose kitchen career dates back to Center City’s long-ago The Garden, is retiring and closing Saint Peter’s Bakery (3441 Saint Peters Rd. in Warwick). Last day will be Nov. 27. She and her husband, Pete, opened the bakery in Saint Peter’s Village in 2010.

The reservation book is open for Kalaya’s new digs on Palmer Street, and we take you inside for a look at all the skylit splendor. First night is Nov. 29.

Speaking of Kalaya: A “no-rules” noodle shop called MAWN, from chef Phila Lorn and his wife, Rachel, will take Kalaya’s old spot on Ninth Street in South Philly.

