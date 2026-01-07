Hot neighborhoods and big swings: Analyzing Philly’s 2026 dining forecast

A statement like “more than 100 new restaurants are on the way to the Philadelphia region in 2026” may seem dramatic, as if we’re living in a Semiquincentennial-fueled boom time.

But that’s how it has been during the last few years as out-of-town groups and expansion-minded local restaurateurs sign leases in a town that seems to enjoy dining out, whether at fast-casual spots or fancier restaurants.

The math maths, and the region’s roster is growing. My census last January found in excess of 110 projected 2025 openings, and by the end of the year, I counted 86 closings, including the 11 Pennsylvania and New Jersey locations of Iron Hill Brewery.

At this point, I don’t see the area’s 250th celebrations driving too many new groundbreaking restaurant deals. The timeline of big-budget restaurants — like Borromini (last year’s big splash) and Mr. Edison (this year’s) — is equivalent to the gestation period of an elephant. (Another example: Burtons Grill & Bar, which signed a lease last year for Barn Plaza in Doylestown, is targeting a 2027 opening.)

What is apparent this year is a solid collection of culinary entrepreneurs committing capital — nothing too extravagant. Ellen Yin and Teddy Sourias both have projects coming downtown (both unnamed as yet), Greg Vernick is close to opening his first venture outside of Center City, and chef Christopher Kearse is overhauling Varga Bar’s space with design-firm partners PS & Daughters. Michael Schulson — whose last opening was Dear Daphni in December 2024 — also says he’s planning three more restaurants for 2026.

Where the growth is

The Kensington-Fishtown corridor

The city’s most active development zone remains Kensington-Fishtown, buoyed by new construction and adaptive reuse — and landlord incentives. Just like previous years, the incoming projects (like Emilia and Adda, both signed long ago) signal sustained interest from serious operators. Barcelona Wine Bar recently signed on for a second Philadelphia location, on Lee Street near Pizzeria Beddia and Hiroki. Corner bars (Ponder Bar, ILU) and fast-casual concepts (7th Street Burger, Slider & Co.) are positioned to meet everyday demand.

Washington Square West and Queen Village

Washington Square West and Queen Village have long boasted a French-leaning dining cluster (the Good King Tavern, Le Caveau, Mabu Kitchen, Sofi Corner Cafe). Now come three more: Soufiane at the Morris, Side Eye, and Known Associates (from Forsythia’s Kearse).

University City

As University City’s life-sciences footprint grows north of Market Street, food and beverage have followed. The Triad at 38th and Lancaster will house DiDi, Kabobeesh with Karak Cha House, and Shibam Coffee, creating a dense, international hub tied to student and office traffic, adding to current occupants including Han Dynasty, Two Locals, and Corio.

Chestnut Hill

Northwest Philadelphia’s toniest neighborhood has drawn the classy concepts Lovat Square (wine shop/tasting room) and Blue Warbler (all-day cafe/bar). I also hear that Fiesta Pizza is returning, so it’s not completely bougie.

Main Line and South Jersey

The Main Line (Ardmore, Bryn Mawr, Wayne, Narberth, Devon) continues to see growth mainly from locals like Bart’s Bagels, Gouldsburger’s, and Love & Honey Fried Chicken, while Merchantville, Collingswood, Haddon Township, and Marlton remain reliable for both chef-driven and neighborhood concepts. When a restaurant closes in those towns, a replacement is usually close behind.

What’s trending

Fast-casual keeps scaling

Burgers, fried chicken, halal concepts, and kiosks continue to proliferate. New York imports like Harlem Shake and 7th Street Burger are joining the locals.

Coffee is still surging

Philly’s first M.O.T.W. Coffee is opening in Center City, with Cake & Joe also on deck. Haraz Coffee House is expanding into the suburbs, while Happy Bear Coffee and Thank You Thank You are multiplying.

Bakeries and bagels rebound

Bagel shops (Bart’s Bagels, PopUp Bagels, Penny’s Bagels) are moving from pop-ups and delivery into permanent homes. Pretzel Day Pretzels follows that same arc, while the homegrown Wild Yeast Bakehouse is part of a new wave of boutique sourdough operations.

More, more, more

Amma’s South Indian Cuisine will head to Bucks County for its fifth location, while Chinatown standout EMei expects two expansions. Additional growth is coming from Dim Sum House by Jane G’s, Dim Sum Factory, Amina’s Felicia Wilson and Darryl Harmon (Table 8460 by Amina, Anima Ocean), 13th Street Kitchen’s Michael Pasquarello (Piccolina), and the partners at Libertee Grounds (Lucky Duck).

Philadelphia’s bar scene remains active. Expected arrivals include a mix of highbrow (Liquorette, Bar Caviar, ILU), casual drop-ins (Lillian’s, O’Morrey’s), and fun (Claude’s Comedy Club & Bar).

High-end dining is also expanding: Friday Saturday Sunday is adding space, while Bucks County will see its first rooftop venue with Main Sip Rooftop. Meanwhile, established operators are relocating or upgrading — Crust Vegan Bakery is moving to East Falls, Flakely is going full retail in Bryn Mawr, Kabobeesh is shifting within University City, and Luna Cafe is relocating within Olde Kensington.