The significant Philly-area restaurant closings of 2025

The significant restaurant closings of 2025 include time-honored veterans such as the Bistro at Cherry Hill, Marra’s, McGlinchey’s, and Pod, as well as yearlings such as Chubby Chicks and Mulherin’s Pizzeria.

Some wound down over time, giving staff and customers plenty of notice (such as Blackfish, Jansen, Laurel, and Zsa’s Ice Cream), while others shut down abruptly, such as Manatawny Still Works and Iron Hill Brewery — the latter putting an estimated 1,400 employees out of work overnight.

Advertisement

On the positive side, many shuttered restaurant spaces didn’t stay vacant for too long, providing a reminder that endings often double as beginnings.

January

Copabanana South Street closed after 45 years amid bankruptcy and following a brief move off the corner of Fourth and South Streets. Copabanana University City is separately owned and unaffected.

Hawthornes Café, the South Philadelphia brunch fixture, closed after 15 years. The location is now the Lodge by Two Robbers.

Ultimo Coffee’s Rittenhouse location closed after about seven years over what were called plumbing issues. It’s now Musette Rittenhouse.

February

Big Ass Slices in Old City closed after nearly eight years for myriad reasons.

John Henry’s Pub, in Ardmore for 39 years, closed upon the owners’ retirement. Chinatown restaurant EMei is preparing to move in.

Martorano’s Prime, the Italian steakhouse at Rivers Casino run by South Philly native Steve Martorano, closed after a year and a half. The casino, which oversaw operations, rebranded it as Sapore Italian Kitchen.

Mulherin’s Pizzeria in East Market closed after less than a year amid a legal dispute.

Pod, Stephen Starr’s longtime futuristic pan-Asian spot in University City, closed, just shy of its 25th anniversary.

March

Añejo and Figo in Northern Liberties, Chika in Rittenhouse, and Izakaya Fishtown — all run by Glu Hospitality — closed as the company imploded.

April

Blair Mountain Biscuit Co. in Blackwood abruptly shut down after nearly four years.

Crime & Punishment Brewing in Brewerytown cited various reasons for its closing after 10 years, including a shift in drinking culture.

Rudee’s Thai Cuisine in Wynnewood closed after six years, giving way to Delish Thai.

SIN (Steak Italian Nightlife) in Northern Liberties closed after 16 months to make way for Amina, which relocated from Old City.

May

Hale & True Cider Co. in Bella Vista closed after seven years; it is now a location of Carbon Copy.

Tela’s Market in Francisville closed after nearly 12 years, making way for Manong, a Filipino steakhouse.

Woolly Mammoth on South Street closed after nearly two decades. New occupant is the women’s sports bar Marsha’s.

June

Kraftwork, a Fishtown corner neighborhood bar and restaurant, closed after 15 years.

Mac’s Tavern, the Old City bar owned in part by cast members of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, closed after 15 years.

Manatawny Still Works shut down its entire operation after 11 years, including three tasting rooms, with two days’ notice. The location at 1321 N. Lee St. in Fishtown is now Pip’s, a tasting room from Ploughman’s Cider Co.

Redcrest Kitchen in Queen Village closed after less than three years; the project had a few twists and turns, starting with a flood just after the lease-signing in 2021.

Ross & Co., the Hatboro sports bar that succeeded a Bernie’s Pub location, closed abruptly after a little more than a year.

Seorabol’s Olney location closed after 31 years with the retirement of founding chef Kye Cheol Cho. Chef Chris Cho’s Center City outpost remains open.

Stardust Cafe, which only briefly succeeded the Pop Shop in Collingswood, closed. The space is the new location of Jersey Kebab, which relocated from Haddon Township.

July

The Bistro at Cherry Hill, a fixture at Cherry Hill Mall, shuttered. Its owner was later indicted on charges of tax fraud.

The Cauldron, a magic-themed bar in Washington Square West, closed along with all U.S. and U.K. locations. The Philadelphia location was open for about three years.

Campbell’s Place, a fixture in Chestnut Hill for 30 years, closed as the owners said they wanted to start a new chapter in their lives.

ESO Ramen Workshop/Neighborhood Ramen left its final location, in Society Hill, as owners moved to Japan.

Federal Donuts & Chicken shuttered its Whole Foods Market location in Wynnewood after four years.

Del Frisco’s Grille at the Cambria Hotel on South Broad Street closed after 6½ years. Kitchen & Kocktails by Kevin Kelley moved in.

Hosers Central Kitchen left the Market at the Fareway in Chestnut Hill after 3½ years. The counter is now a location of the Borscht Belt, a deli.

The Monkey & the Elephant in Brewerytown closed after about 10 years.

Tria’s location at 12th and Spruce Streets closed after 18 years. It’s now a bar named Static!

August

Birdhouse Gelato in Bella Vista closed after only seven months; its owner cited their government layoff.

Chubby Chicks 1111, a bruncherie in Washington Square West, closed after nine months; the landlord had filed for eviction after a stormy tenure.

Collingswood Diner closed after 41 years; the site is becoming a dispensary.

Kitchen87 in Mount Holly closed after 11 years.

Mae’s, a farm-to-table BYOB in West Chester, closed after five years.

McGlinchey’s, the Center City watering hole, closed after six decades.

Say No More, a yearling cocktail bar and performance space in Kensington, closed amid a legal issue stemming from an assault allegation.

Tin Can Bar in Fishtown closed. It began in 2016 as the seafood restaurant Bait & Switch and switched to Tin Can in 2019.

September

Banh Mi & Bottles closed after about nine years as the family has decided to install a different business in the storefront at 712-714 South.

DaMo Pasta Lab’s location at 12th and Sansom Streets closed after about six years. The newer spot, on 20th Street near Rittenhouse Square, remains.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant — all of them — sank in bankruptcy after nearly 30 years. An entrepreneur bought them, and there are moves to fill some of the locations.

Jansen, chef David Jansen’s fine-dining spot in Mount Airy, closed after nearly 10 years as Jansen moved on to become chef at Whitemarsh Valley Country Club.

October

Bombay Express closed in Marlton after 2½ years, but resurfaced in Cherry Hill.

El Barrio Cantina in Holland closed after about six years. Owners indicated that a food truck was forthcoming.

Lucha Cartel, the Old City Mexican hangout, was sold after 12 years. It is being rebranded as a location of Tun Tavern, a 21st-century version of the colonial birthplace of the Marine Corps. Owner Montgomery Dahm said it is expected to open in March.

Momoka Ramen & Skewers’ Northeast Philadelphia location closed after about two years. Its Queen Village location remains.

November

Austrian Village in Rockledge closed after 53 years, following the death of its chef.

Big Charlie’s Saloon in South Philadelphia closed permanently after the death of its owner, Paul Staico, on Nov. 30.

Cantina La Martina, chef Dionicio Jimenez’s acclaimed Mexican restaurant in Kensington, closed after nearly four years. He’s pursuing a new location.

Essen Bakery, facing financial pressure, confirmed the permanent closing of its shops in South Philadelphia and Kensington after nine years.

Isot, the Turkish BYOB on Sixth Street near Bainbridge, closed after 10 years at the end of its lease.

Keg & Kitchen in Westmont closed after 15 years with the retirement of owners Kevin and Janet Meeker. It will reopen under new ownership as Duo Restaurant & Bar from the operators of Cherry Hill’s Il Villaggio.

Laurel, Nicholas Elmi’s East Passyunk bistro, closed after 12 years as its lease was winding down.

Mama’s Pizzeria in Bala Cynwyd closed after 65 years because of owner Paul Castellucci Sr.’s health issues.

Marra’s, the landmark South Philadelphia Italian restaurant, closed after 98 years with the sale of its building to Dan Tsao, who is opening a branch of EMei there.

Max’s Seafood Cafe in Gloucester City abruptly closed and is now Pudge’s Pub.

Osteria 545 in Paulsboro closed after nearly five years over economic issues.

Rocco’s at the Brick in Newtown closed abruptly after about eight years over a landlord issue.

Señorita’s Mexican Taqueria’s Ardmore location closed after a few years. Its Havertown location remains.

Winnie’s Manayunk closed after 22 years, capping a rocky year.

December

Blackfish, chef Chip Roman’s Conshohocken seafood restaurant, announced that it would close Dec. 31 after two decades, as Roman wants to move on.

The Boozy Mutt, the Fairmount dog park, announced its closing after two years, effective Jan. 3.

Core de Roma’s final location, in Bala Cynwyd, closed after five years. Owners Judy and Luigi Pinti wrote on their website: “After the report of a professional building Inspection company we have decided to not exercise the options to buy or extend the lease for another five years. Also, not finding adequate staff and problem with the parking forced us to close the restaurant.”

Il Fiore, the upscale Italian spot in Bryn Mawr Village that succeeded the Marc Vetri-run Fiore Rosso in mid-2024, has closed. Management’s note suggests that a new occupant is forthcoming. (Il Fiore was not related to the longtime Collingswood BYOB of the same name.)

Mac Mart’s Rittenhouse location closed after 9½ years. It’s relocating in January to a kiosk at 18th and Arch Streets.

Marple Public House in Broomall has ended its nearly six-year run. It will reopen Jan. 2 under new management as Page & Pour Tavern.

Michael’s Sandwich Shop in Woodlyn announced that its last day after 49 years would be Dec. 31.

Park Place, the intimate tasting-menu restaurant in Merchantville, closed Dec. 20 after nine years. Chef-owner Philip Mangararo announced on social media that he is moving on.

Society Hill Hotel’s operators, Brian Linton and Mike Cangi, announced that they were closing New Year’s Eve after a year and a half. While retaining the boutique hotel, they’re ceding the street-level restaurant to Michael Pasquarello’s 13th Street Kitchens (Cafe Lift, Prohibition Taproom, La Chinesca). Pasquarello told The Inquirer that he would open it in late winter or early spring as Piccolina, a dimly lit Italian bar and restaurant with raw bar, house-made pasta, Neapolitan pizzas, a few large plates, cocktails, and an Italian-only wine list.

Zsa’s Ice Cream marked its finale after 14 years in Mount Airy. A year ago, Danielle Jowdy announced the shop’s “grand closing” as she sought to find a buyer.