More than 100 new restaurants and bars opening in Philly and suburbs in 2026

Philadelphia-area restaurant diners will have plenty of new options in 2026 — among them, a chic wine bar/bottle shop in Chestnut Hill, an all-day Italian spot from Ellen Yin and High Street Hospitality in Rittenhouse, an Asian fusion/sushi bar in Penn Center from Teddy Sourias, a retro French “bouillon” in Washington Square West, a white-tablecloth destination in Fort Washington, a Euro-style cocktail-bar collab between Forsythia chef Christopher Kearse and design house PS & Daughters at the former Varga Bar space, plus restaurateur Jeffrey Chodorow’s swank, retro splash at the Bellevue, topped with stunning light fixtures and a Ferris wheel on the bar toting top-shelf selections.

I’ll offer first word on those projects, and — because we go high-end and low-end around here — I’ll also drop the news about a luxe tasting-menu restaurant coming to Merchantville’s recently shuttered Park Place Cafe as well as a takeout counter inside a Center City gas station. And have you heard the one about the comedy club coming to South Broad Street?

The 2026 lineup includes a few projects announced in 2025, such as Greg Vernick’s Italian restaurant Emilia in Kensington; the New York-based Ayat, serving homey Palestinian food in a casual setting in the former Roxy Theater in Rittenhouse; chef Elijah Milligan’s Lovechild at the 990 Spring Garden building; the bold Indian restaurant Adda in Kensington, from New York’s acclaimed Unapologetic Foods; the novel, crowd-sourced restaurant called Recipe Philly at Broad and Arch; the all-day cafe, bakery, and pub in Chestnut Hill called the Blue Warbler; the new location of Collingswood’s Hearthside; Charles Barkley’s yet-to-be-named King of Prussia steakhouse; and Savú, a mod Washington Square West lounge on two levels. (The deal to open the New York hit Pig & Khao at the former Martha in Kensington blew up last spring, but another restaurant is on the way for the space.)

Altogether, well over 100 restaurants fill the rows on my 2026 tracking spreadsheet, and more surely will crop up. I can’t tag everything here. Details are scarce about Stephen Starr’s forthcoming project at the former Devon Seafood Grill on Rittenhouse Square, as they are on Pica’s timeline for its new takeout location in Delaware County. And we’re keeping an eye on the shuttered Iron Hill Brewery locations, as restaurateurs are striking deals to give them new life.

Here’s the look ahead. Keep in mind that timing is just a guideline.

The highlights

The Suburbs: Main Line and Delaware County

Bart’s Bagels (273 Montgomery Ave., Bala Cynwyd): The West Philly-rooted bagel shop sets up its third location, in a former Tony Roni’s. Late spring/summer

Bikini Burger (44 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore): Pop-up smash-burger concept has a Main Line storefront. Soft opening now

Dim Sum Factory (865 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr): A sixth location, including the two Tom’s Dim Sum establishments. January/February

EMei (98 Cricket Ave., Ardmore): The Chinatown landmark’s owner, Dan Tsao, expects to open two new locations, including the former John Henry’s Pub. Summer

Flakely (1007 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr): Lila Colello’s acclaimed gluten-free bakery will move from an industrial kitchen in Manayunk to a fully functioning storefront. February

Gouldsburger’s (4 Station Rd., Ardmore): The fast-growing fast-casual sandwich specialist reaches the Main Line. Late January-early February

Lassan (232 Woodbine Ave., Narberth): The well-regarded Lafayette Hill Indian BYOB’s second location will take over the long-ago Margot space. Late January

Love & Honey Fried Chicken (1111 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr): The Northern Liberties-based fried-chicken outlet expands to the Main Line. Grand opening: Jan. 17

Malooga (203 Haverford Ave., Narberth): The Old City Yemeni restaurant joins the Main Line with lunch and dinner service, a bakery, and expanded space for groups and outdoor dining. Late January

Napa Kitchen & Wine (3747 Equus Blvd., Newtown Square): The California-inspired restaurant at Ellis Preserve boasts an extensive list of domestic and international wines in a polished setting. February

PopUp Bagels (Anderson and Coulter Avenues, Ardmore): The viral bagel sensation will enter the Philly market across from Shake Shack at Suburban Square; a lease for a Center City location is being finalized. Mid- to late February

Salt Korean Barbecue Steakhouse/Yugo (840 W. Lancaster Ave., Devon): The owners of Salt Korean BBQ in North Wales are headed to the Main Line for two restaurants on the former site of La Jonquille and Shiraz. Salt will be a luxe Korean BBQ experience. The Japanese-themed Yugo upstairs, opening after Salt is running smoothly, will have a carousel bearing premium sushi. Late summer

Testa Rossa (523 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne): Fearless Hospitality will bring a second location of its fun-loving Italian restaurant to Wayne’s former Bertucci’s. April

333 Belrose (333 Belrose Lane, Radnor): The Main Line stalwart is undergoing a top-to-bottom renovation. January/February

Wild Yeast Bakehouse (503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne): John Goncher, who started his business in his Rosemont living room, is opening a boutique sourdough bakery in the Eagle Village Shops. Spring

Montgomery County / King of Prussia / Bucks County

Academy Grill (424 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington): Michael Sloane and Jay Rosenthal, of Jasper’s Backyard in Conshohocken and the Fort in Fort Washington, are transforming Cantina Feliz’s previous location into a white-tablecloth, Italian-inspired restaurant. The menu will have seafood, steaks, and house-made pasta from Jeffrey Power, longtime chef of the nearby Dettera in Ambler, which Sloane and Rosenthal recently purchased. When Academy opens, they will close Dettera and, 100 days later, renovate and roll out what they call an approachable pan-Mediterranean concept on the site. March

Amma’s South Indian Cuisine (280 N Sycamore St., Newtown): The South Jersey-rooted operation’s sixth location will replace a former Zoe’s Kitchen. Spring

Cecilia (266 E. Fourth St., Bridgeport): The crew from Blue Bell Inn and Horsham’s Copper Crow is taking over the defunct Taphouse 23 for a contemporary American bar-restaurant. March

Charles Barkley’s steakhouse (Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia): The still-unnamed project, announced in October, attaches the NBA star to a sleek luxury dining and smoking experience, complete with personal memorabilia from his career and a walk-in humidor. No timeline

Haraz Coffee House (1459 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown): The fast-growing Yemeni coffee house expands into a former Starbucks. Jan. 15

Lazy Dog (160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia): The Rocky Mountain lodge-themed restaurant is coming to the mall after a long delay. Late 2026 (The Mount Laurel location is not due till 2027.)

Melange on Sycamore (255 N. Sycamore St., Newtown): Taking shape in the former Sycamore Grill is chef Joe Brown’s revival of his erstwhile South Jersey restaurants with a Louisiana-meets-Italian menu. February

Nudy’s Cafe (122 Park Ave., Willow Grove): Diner king Ray Nudy is teeing up a location across from the Marshall’s store. Spring

RiverTide Brewing (58-B E. Bridge St., Morrisville): Pennsbury High grads Frank Brill, Ken Terry, and Rob Staples have taken over the former Bitchin’ Kitten space. January/February

Table 8460 by Amina (8460 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote): Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon (Amina, BlackHen, FIA, AVANA, and First Daughter Oyster & Co.) are creating a rustic farm-to-table restaurant at the Towers at Wyncote. February

South Jersey

Bar Tacconelli (461 Route 38, Maple Shade): Vince Tacconelli and partners Stacey Lyons and Greg Listino are turning the former Versa Vino into a 50-seat Italian cocktail lounge serving oysters, charcuterie, fried bites, and pastas — but no pizza, as it’s four minutes from Tacconelli’s Maple Shade location. February

Duo Restaurant & Bar (90 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township): The former Keg & Kitchen is reopening under the owners of Cherry Hill’s Il Villaggio, who plan to keep the bar menu and supplement with small plates. January/February

Gouldsburger’s: The fast-growing fast-casual sandwich specialist has several on the way: 27 N. Maple Ave. in Marlton (February), 110 High St. in Glassboro (April), and 1251 Burlington Pike in Cinnaminson (spring).

Happy Place Homemade (690 Stokes Rd., Medford): Ice cream, doughnuts, and other fun foods. January/February

Haraz Coffee House (113 Route 73, Marlton): The Yemeni coffee house premieres in South Jersey with a location in Marlton Crossing. March

Hearthside (105–107 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township): After eight years in Collingswood, chef/owner Dominic Piperno plans to move down the street into larger digs with a bar, lounge, and outdoor patio. He says he’d like to set up a chef in Hearthside’s existing space. Fall

Penny’s Bagels (212 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield): After a year’s delay, Chris Fetfatzes says his bagel shop is finally coming round. Spring

Pizzeria Cusumano (872 Haddon Ave., Collingswood): On the books since September 2021, this artisan pizzeria from third-generation pizzaiolo Sal Cusumano is back on track. “Q1”

1793 (7 E. Park Ave., Merchantville): Chris Bennett, chef de cuisine at Collingswood’s stellar June BYOB, has taken over the tiny Park Place Cafe for a tasting-menu restaurant whose six-course contemporary American menu will emphasize seafood, pastas, risottos, and a consistent duck entrée. Bennett, a carpenter in his first career, is building it out to feel like an upscale library, with dark woods and leather seating. He’s aiming for fine dining without formality. “I want people to leave full and happy,” he said. March

Philadelphia

Center City West / Rittenhouse / Logan Square

Ayat (2021 Sansom St.): Abdul Elenani’s Palestinian restaurant is as well known, especially outside New York, for its outspokenness as it is for its mansaf (a lamb stew served over saj and rice) and maklouba (a six-layer, upside-down chicken and vegetable dish). March

Bar Caviar (256 S. 16th St.): At Dwight D Hotel, a new bar whose Champagne list is expected to read more like a collector’s catalog than a bar menu: 50 selections in total, with 15 by the glass. Spring

Cake & Joe (1735 Market St.): Sarah Qi and Trista Tang are opening the third location of their pastry/breakfast/lunch shop at BNY Mellon Center. January

Carolyn’s Modern Vietnamese (2015 Walnut St.): Carolyn Nguyen is moving up as Revolution Taco moves out; she’ll take over for her Viet-Cajun hybrid. Early 2026

Friday Saturday Sunday (261 S. 21st St.): The Michelin-starred restaurant is adding space in the building next door. No timeline

Liquorette (1534 Sansom St.): A chill, elegant bar above the new Wine Dive. Late summer

Mac Mart (Arch Street just west of 18th Street): After 13 years at 18th and Chestnut Streets, sisters Marti Lieberman and Pamela Lorden are pivoting to a kiosk outside the Four Seasons at 18th and Arch. It’s built for grab-and-go, drawing on lessons from Mac Mart’s successful Munch Machines vending operation. In addition to mac and cheese, the kiosk will feature rotating wraps, hoagies, and products from local food businesses. Mid-January

M.O.T.W. Coffee (2101 Market St.): Mahmood Islam and Samina Akbar are behind this franchise of Muslims of the World Coffee and want to offer a “third space” experience at the Murano. Jan. 24

Mr. Edison (the Bellevue, Broad and Walnut Streets): Jeffrey Chodorow calls this a “new generation” supper club that honors tradition while embracing the present — pairing the clubbiness, sophistication, and hospitality-driven focus of classic supper clubs with a modern culinary approach and live entertainment from a stage. The name nods to the Bellevue, whose lighting and electrification were overseen by Thomas Edison himself. Chodorow says it will “pulse with modern electric energy,” illuminated by warm, Edison-inspired lighting. The farm-to-table menu will be supplied in large part from Chodorow’s farm in New Hope, and dishes will be inspired by the iconic Philadelphia restaurants that influenced Chodorow’s personal culinary journey, including Le Bec-Fin, La Panetiere, Jimmy’s Milan, Bookbinder’s, Astral Plane, Knave of Hearts, Frog, and Commissary. March

O’Morrey’s (1720 Sansom St.): Main Line-based chefs Biff Gottehrer and Kenjiro Omori (Refectory, the Ripplewood, Izzy’s) are developing this cocktail bar in the spirit of the Ripplewood on the former site of Genji, which Omori’s father created decades ago. O’Morrey’s is a cheeky rendering of Omori’s last name. Early summer

Recipe Philly (1401 Arch St.): A full-service restaurant created by local businessman Ed Baumstein, who’s invited the public to submit family recipes to create the menu. The entire build-up to opening is being filmed for a reality series. May

An Ellen Yin project (1620 Sansom St.): Yin and High Street Hospitality have taken a space next to Uchi in Rittenhouse for an unnamed Italian restaurant. Spring

A Teddy Sourias sushi bar (1515 Market St.): Sourias has no firm opening date or even name for his latest restau-bar, a splashy, two-level Asian fusion space that will subsume the shuttered HSBC Bank at 16th Street, adjacent to his Uptown Beer Garden. There’s an eight-seat sushi bar that will be overseen by the crew from Kichi Omakase. No timeline

Center City East / Old City

Chibanos (1127 Pine St.): Evan Fong Jaroff, who melds his background — his mother is Chinese and born in Cuba, his dad is Russian American Jewish — will specialize in pressed sandwiches at the former Effie’s in Washington Square West. March

Harlem Shake (1330 Walnut St.): The old-school burger shop, whose name was borrowed from the dance created by Al B. (Albert Boyce), has an atmosphere that pays homage to Harlem, home of its original location. No timeline

Known Associates (941 Spruce St.): Chef Christopher Kearse of the Michelin-recommended Forsythia and designers PS & Daughters will open a cocktail bar at the former Varga Bar. Specifics are few for now, but the line is that food will play a more substantial role than at most American cocktail bars and will have a clear European influence. “That idea really clicked for us in Milan on my honeymoon — seeing how naturally great drinks and serious, satisfying food can live together,” Kearse said. The design reflects that same depth and intention. “Nothing here is minimal,” said Phoebe Schuh, PS & Daughters’ creative director. “We want to create a room built for lingering — where layers, atmosphere, and a sense of memory reward a closer look, and support the depth and creativity of Chris’ cocktails.” Spring

Mi Vida (34 S. 11th St.): Upscale Mexican player out of Washington, D.C., is opening next to Mom’s Organic Market in East Market. January/February

Piccolina (301 Chestnut St.): A low-lit Italian restaurant and cocktail bar at the Society Hill Hotel from Michael Pasquarello (Cafe Lift, La Chinesca, Prohibition Taproom). Late winter/early spring

Savú (208 S. 13th St.): Kevin Dolce’s Hi-Def Hospitality has converted Washington Square West’s Cockatoo into a modern, bi-level dining and late-night lounge, with weekend brunch and Champagne brunch parties on Sundays. Jan. 30

Soufiane at the Morris (225 S. Eighth St.): Soufiane Boutiliss and Christophe Mathon of Washington Square West’s intimate Sofi Corner Cafe are expanding into the genteel Morris House Hotel with an elegant but approachable restaurant inspired by France’s classic bouillons and brasseries. Menu will be split between small-plates bar offerings and full entrees: pâté en croûte, frog’s legs, bone marrow, smoked beef tartare, duck à l’orange, cassoulet, and mussels prepared with cream and curry, alongside Moroccan-influenced tagines. Breakfast, lunch, and brunch service will continue outdoors during the day, while the indoor dining room will open in the evenings only. February

Tun Tavern (207 Chestnut St.): Montgomery Dahm, who owns Tun Tavern in Atlantic City, is retrofitting Old City’s Lucha Cartel into a tribute to the Marine Corps and is targeting early spring. (There’s a whole legal saga surrounding the name; the nonprofit group planning its own re-creation of the Tun around the corner hopes to open in 2027.) March

Society Hill / South Street

Kampar (611 S. Seventh St.): Ange Branca hopes to reopen her Malaysian restaurant sometime in 2026; it’s undergoing extensive repairs from a February 2025 fire. No timelne

Taste Taco Bar (300 South St.): Hi-Def Hospitality is readying this indoor/outdoor taco bar at the former Jon’s Bar & Grille. Spring

Northern Liberties / Fishtown / Kensington / Delaware Riverfront

Adda (1700 Frankford Ave.): Unapologetic Foods, New York’s most acclaimed Indian restaurant group (Semma has a Michelin star), is opening its latest across from the Fishtown post office. March

Dim Sum House by Jane G’s (1214 N. American St.): The long-delayed third location, just off Second and Girard, from the Center City Sichuan specialist is on track for 2026; its name hasn’t been set. Spring

Emilia (2406 Frankford Ave.): Chef Greg Vernick and chef de cuisine Meredith Medoway lead a neighborhood trattoria featuring a seasonal menu built around house-made pasta and live-fire cooking. Late January/early February

ILU (2118 Dauphin St.): A low-lit cocktail bar with Spanish tapas from Vintage Syndicate in the former Old Philadelphia Bar. February

Joe & Kay (702 N. Second St.): Owen Kamihira (El Camino Real, Superette) and sons are behind a Northern Liberties izakaya — on the books for two years — named in honor of his grandparents, who owned a farm in Washington State before the family was interned during World War II. March

LeoFigs (2201 Frankford Ave.): Justice and Shannon Figueras are behind this long-awaited winery, bar, and restaurant at Frankford and Susquehanna in Fishtown. February

Lucky Duck (501 N. Columbus Blvd.): The owners of Libertee Grounds are behind this chill riverside tavern at the Rivermark Northern Liberties. March

Luna Cafe (1705 N. American St.): Sarah Varisano is making a short but substantial move, relocating her cafe into the Luxe. April

Ponder Bar (2532 Coral St.): Matt Kuziemski has taken the old Penalty Box for a convivial 12-seat bar (amid 42 seats overall) with eclectic decor sourced from Thunderbird Salvage. Next week

7th Street Burger (1216 Shackamaxon St./1215 Frankford Ave.): New Yorker Kevin Rezvani keeps the smash-burger menu simple; this location is just north of Girard Avenue and across from Frankford Hall and Fette Sau (another New York transplant). March

Slider & Co. (2043 Frankford Ave.): William Johnson and Anesha Garrett are going the pop-up route at 2211 Frankford while awaiting their permanent home nearby. Spring

Terra Grill (1099 Germantown Ave.): Chef Laurent Tourondel, also behind Scusi Pizza, will tend this wood-fire grill at Piazza Alta. February

South Philly

Brunch Bulls (1638 W. Passyunk Ave.): Brothers Derrick “Dee” and Jarrick “Jakk” Long are setting up an all-day bruncherie, where they’ll also serve their own liquor brand, Jakk & Dee Spirits Co. Spring

Claude’s Comedy Club & Bar (1123 S. Broad St.): Reid Benditt, who publishes the comedic gem Philly Jabroni, plans a comedy club with a full bar featuring beer, cocktails, and fun food. (You don’t need a show ticket to sit at the bar, but it wouldn’t hurt.) Spring

EMei (1734 E. Passyunk): The Chinatown landmark takes the former Marra’s in South Philadelphia. Summer

Happy Bear Coffee (1201 Normandy Place): Coffee roaster collabs with Carlino’s Market at the Navy Yard. Spring

Lillian’s (1900 S. 19th St.): Bartender Sam Ahern’s cozy, Euro-influenced homage to her spunky great-great-grandmother, who ran a speakeasy in North Jersey. Early 2026

Love & Honey Fried Chicken (1523 E. Passyunk Ave.): The fried chicken chain heads to South Philadelphia. Spring

Pretzel Day Pretzels (1501 S. Fifth St.): James and Annie Mueller’s pretzel-delivery operation gets a takeout home in South Philadelphia’s former Milk + Sugar. They bake classic soft pretzels, plus German-style variations rarely seen locally, including Swabian pretzels with a large, split-able belly and thin, crunchy arms. The shop will offer several stuffed options. February

Schmaltz (1300 S. 18th St.): Jewish-inspired breakfast and lunch spot in Point Breeze from spouses Jeremy Asch and Abby Armstrong, who plan coffee, egg-and-cheese sandwiches on house-made English muffins (with pickle-brined crispy tofu as a vegan option), latkes, and blintzes. No timeline

Side Eye (623 S. Sixth St.): Hank Allingham has taken the former Bistrot La Minette for a bar serving chef Finn Connors’ “French-ish” food alongside beer, $13 cocktails, and European wines. January

Tako Taco (1648 E. Passyunk Ave.): Chefs Biff Gottehrer and Kenjiro Omori (Refectory, the Ripplewood, Izzy’s) plan to merge Japanese and Mexican cuisines in the basement and ground floor of the former Bing Bing Dim Sum. Late 2026

Thank You Thank You (2401 Washington Ave.): The Jeweler’s Row coffee-geek haven goes for its second location. No date

North of Center City / Loft District / Spring Garden

Lovechild (990 Spring Garden St.): Well-traveled chef Elijah Milligan, taking over the former Lucky Well space with friends Simon and Yaminah Egan, plans an eclectic menu blending Japanese and Mexican cuisines, with a wood-fired grill as a centerpiece. They’re going for sleek and chic with cushy seating. The bar program will focus on clarified cocktails. The Lovechild name carries personal meaning for Milligan, who was raised by a single mother and is a single father himself. Spring

South Sichuan II (1537 Spring Garden St.): A sequel for the South Philadelphia takeout. January/February

Yum Grills (1135 Vine St.): Shahezad “Shah” Contractor and crew from Cousin’s Burger Co. are behind this halal shop selling smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken over rice, and wings out of a Shell station; at the Jan. 10 grand opening (1 p.m.), the first 100 people will get a double smash burger, fries, and soda.

West Philly / University City

Anima Ocean (4101 Market St.): Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon (Amina, BlackHen, FIA, AVANA, and First Daughter Oyster & Co.) are going the seafood route for their long-awaited restaurant at 3.0 University Place. Summer

Burrito Feliz Cantina (4403 Chestnut St.): Miguel Nolasco’s Burrito Feliz food truck — no relation to the Cantina Feliz restaurants in Fairmount, Manayunk, and Ambler — is partnering with Brewery ARS on a brick-and-mortar. No date

DiDi (3748 Lancaster Ave.): Kevin and Catherina “Cat” Huang of the DanDan eateries have a fast-casual pan-Asian offshoot on the way. Spring

Kabobeesh and Karak Cha House (3748 Lancaster Ave.): Asad Ghumman’s popular Pakistani restaurant and the street-food sibling are moving a mile within University City into bigger quarters at the Triad Apartments. January

Love & Honey Fried Chicken (4060 Chestnut St.): The chicken chain reaches University City. Spring

Mi Casa (3151 Market St.): A Tex-Mex from KNEAD Hospitality is due for Schuylkill Yards’ life sciences and office building. No timeline

Shibam Coffee (3748 Lancaster Ave.): Fahad Azam and Khurram Ghayas are franchisees of this Yemeni coffee shop, prepping for opening at the Triad. January

Northwest Philly

The Blue Warbler (8001 Germantown Ave.): First-time restaurateur Fred Mogul calls this an “unfussy” all-day bakery-cafe-tavern serving “edgy, eclectic comfort food” accompanied by coffee, cocktails, wine, beer, and nonalcoholic drinks. February/March

Crust Vegan Bakery (4200 Ridge Ave.): Meagan Benz’s vegan bakery, relocating from Manayunk to East Falls, will be an expanded shop/cafe in a century-old building just off Kelly Drive. January

Lovat Square (184 E. Evergreen Ave.): Damien Graef and Robyn Semien — he’s lead sommelier at Philly’s Four Seasons, she’s a journalist who runs a podcast company called Placement Theory, and together they own Brooklyn’s long-running Bibber & Bell wine shop — are taking Chestnut Hill’s former Top of the Hill Market and Mimi’s Cafe. Phase one, beginning in coming weeks, will be a wine shop featuring about 30 indoor seats, wines by the glass, tastings, and snacks. A 70-seat courtyard with a full dinner menu is planned for spring, followed by a late-fall opening of a full cocktail bar and restaurant.

Mermaid Bar (6745 Germantown Ave.): Pizzaiolo Dan Gutter and business partner Alex Carbonell are redoing the shuttered Mermaid as a yet-to-be-named bar-restaurant whose pizzas will resemble Circles & Squares, the Kensington shop that became Gutter’s first brick-and-mortar location in 2019. (Gutter also has Pizza Plus in South Philly.) There will be a full bar, a large outdoor patio, and two levels: a bar downstairs and a dining room upstairs. Summer