“Thankfully Bibou has not closed but has transitioned to a retail space where, among other things, hard-to-find French comestibles can be found. I’m quite certain that Charlotte and Pierre [Calmels] will open a new restaurant in the future as Pierre, easily the finest chef in Philadelphia (and I say this with full recognition of the profound talent to be found elsewhere in our remarkable food city), has cooking in his DNA. But I want to harken back to Dec. 17, 2011, when I plotted a surprise 50th birthday party for my wife. That Charlotte would block a Saturday evening in December was the first surprise. I then sat with Pierre to design the menu. I was disappointed when Pierre indicated he could not offer classic chocolate souffles for dessert due to lack of oven space. For my wife, if it ain’t chocolate, it ain’t dessert! But after a phone call, Pierre returned triumphantly with the news that he had found a loaner oven with which he could turn out 34 souffles at one time. Amazing! To suggest the rest of the meal was sublime doesn’t even begin to do justice. And despite there being eight children in attendance, the progression from Champagne to white Burgundy to pinot noir to Bordeaux to Sauterne emptied all but two of the 36 bottles on hand. I’ve had the good fortune to dine in some of the great restaurants of the world. But nothing surpasses the perfection of the evening that Charlotte and Pierre created for my wife and our guests. They are wonderful people, they have a wonderful family, and we are lucky to have them with us in Philadelphia. I look forward with significant interest to what they will create for us in the future.” — John W. Jones, Solebury Township