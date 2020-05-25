Latest Cops: New Jersey man claims he has coronavirus during fight with police
A New Jersey man claimed to spread coronavirus to two officers during an arrest in Gloucester Township, according to police.
Officials said Randall Rivers, of Sicklerville, N.J., claimed he was infected with COVID-19 as he kicked, cursed, and fought with Gloucester Township police officers responding to a call involving a physical dispute between family members.
According to police, Rivers, 55, became “irate and uncooperative” and refused to be handcuffed before assaulting the two officers, yelling that he had exposed them to the virus.
Rivers was charged with harassment, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, failure to submit to identification procedures, and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Police say Rivers was briefly hospitalized for evaluation before being taken to the Camden County jail. Both offers were treated for minor injuries.
— Rob Tornoe
Trump threatens to pull Republican convention out of North Carolina due to COVID-19 restrictions
President Trump is threatening to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina, claiming Gov. Roy Cooper is “unable to guarantee” the capacity due to coroanvirus restrictions.
Starting his Memorial Day on Twitter Monday, Trump demanded a guarantee the convention will be allowed to go on as planned, with Cooper becoming the latest Democratic governor targeted by the president.
...full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
...made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
...to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence called Trump’s demands “reasonable” during an interview on Fox News Monday morning, saying the president is “intent” on gathering in August in “a safe and responsive venue.”
“We look forward to working with Gov. Cooper getting a swift response, and if needs be, moving the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening and can say with confidence we can gather there,” Pence said.
It’s unclear where Republicans could move their convention that would allow 50,000 people to gather at once. It’s also unclear how such an event could be planned under such short notice.
On Friday, restaurants, barber shops and salons are among the business that will be allowed to reopen in North Carolina with limitations, but gatherings remain limited to 10 people. The convention is scheduled to begin August 24, and both Cooper and Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles have said all decisions will be guided by data and science.
"We can’t go into this with just, ‘Well, we agreed to something in 2018 and we’re going to continue to do it,’ Lyles said on MSNBC last week. “That is not the world today.”
— Rob Tornoe
Murphy: South Jersey church that held Sunday service will face ‘repercussions'
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be “repercussions” after a South Jersey church held Sunday service in defiance to the state’s coronavirus closure orders.
Parishioners of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Berlin gathered yesterday for what its clergy said prior to the service would “meet or exceed” safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“There will be repercussions in any case where someone willful violates out executives orders,” Murphy said. “But putting the specifics of that aside, I want to get churches going as well”
Murphy said the response to defying the state’s executive orders typically involve summons, either from the Department of Health or the attorney general’s office. He cited Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, which was issued summons for several days before a judge forced the facility to close.
“It’s a fairly straightforward process,” Murphy said. “We got to make sure we’re all in this together and do it the right way.”
In New Jersey, churches are currently barred from holding in-person services indoors, but can hold outdoor services limited to 25 people. Dozens of pastors throughout the state have threatened to sue.
— Rob Tornoe
At the Jersey Shore, sparse crowds and worry for what’s ahead
It felt like fall at the Jersey Shore on Sunday, but the clouds and cool weather did more than chase away beach-goers during the traditional start of the summer season.
They underscored the sudden fragility of a Shore economy that’s been pounded by pandemic-driven store closings, hotel-room cancellations, and dining limits. On Sunday, as some hardy ocean-lovers set out towels on beaches, and others on benches snuggled inside down coats, the boom of Memorial Day weekend turned quiet.
“Our business is down 70% over last year,” said Bill Bumbernick, owner of the Surfing Pig marina, bar and restaurant in North Wildwood. “That’s partly due to the weather. But we’re very concerned. Our customers are great, they really get it. But 70% just doesn’t cut it.”
— Jeff Gammage, Erin Arvedlund, and Pranshu Verma,