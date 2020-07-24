Along with masks, social distancing, and testing, contact tracing is one of the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, experts say, and Pennsylvania officials are looking to outside companies for help. Though some counties have seen a rise in cases in recent weeks, experts say we still have a chance to stop the virus. But in Pennsylvania’s political landscape, where the coronavirus has become a divisive political debate, questions remain about whether people will be cooperative enough for contact tracing to work.