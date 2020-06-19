TL;DR: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf officially announced today that Bucks, Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery are among the 12 counties that will officially move into “green” phase of reopening next Friday. Read more here about what life will look like in the city, which will be under a modified version of the green phase, and its suburbs, once more restrictions are lifted. Five Phillies players and three staff members at the team’s spring-training facility in Clearwater, Fla., tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens of other major- and minor-league players and employees are awaiting test results.