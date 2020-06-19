TL;DR: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf officially announced today that Bucks, Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery are among the 12 counties that will officially move into “green” phase of reopening next Friday. Read more here about what life will look like in the city, which will be under a modified version of the green phase, and its suburbs, once more restrictions are lifted. Five Phillies players and three staff members at the team’s spring-training facility in Clearwater, Fla., tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens of other major- and minor-league players and employees are awaiting test results.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
😷 New Jersey will allow outdoor visits, by appointment, at nursing homes. Everyone must wear masks and stay at least six feet apart, according to the guidelines.
🟢 As the region moves toward the “green,” least-restrictive reopening phase, here is a guide on what’s allowed to be open.
🍽️ Restaurants are reinventing in real time. Their future will emerge from what remains.
📸 Even during a pandemic, people found ways to commemorate Juneteenth in Philadelphia. See photos here.
🏥 How will doctor’s offices ever catch up from COVID-19 closures? Read one physician’s take.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Gov. Tom Wolf officially announced today that Bucks, Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery are among the 12 counties that will officially move into “green” phase of reopening next Friday. Read more here about what life will look like in the city and suburbs, once more restrictions are lifted.
Five Phillies players and three staff members at the team’s spring-training facility in Clearwater, Fla., tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens of other major- and minor-league players and employees are awaiting test results. Spectrum Field and the Carpenter Complex are closed “indefinitely” and will remain so “until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected,” said Phillies managing partner John Middleton.
With more counties entering the green phase, which includes the reopening of hair salons, my colleague Elizabeth Wellington compiled a guide on how to get your hair cut safely. She answers questions like: “Is it risky to go to the salon?”, “What services are allowed?”, and “What else will be different?” Read more here.
😷 Some people think masks are bad for their health. Here’s why scientists say that’s wrong.
🍼 Here is how to hire a babysitter during the pandemic.
🎭 Culture is on the comeback: Museums, public gardens, and other cultural attractions are starting to plan for a summer return.
- In countries with falling coronavirus case numbers, health experts watch the surge in the United States with “alarm and disbelief,” the Washington Post reports.
- The Atlantic writes how the coronavirus is making the suburbs look “even better.”
- The Navy is upholding the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier, the former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. He was fired after warning about a COVID-19 outbreak on his ship in March, Politico reports.
