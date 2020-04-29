How the coronavirus is straining kids’ mental health

One in five children in the Hubei province, where the coronavirus emerged, reported symptoms of depression after their schools had been closed for a month. This was similar for anxiety symptoms too, showing that the impact of the pandemic can seriously strain the mental health of children, according to new research. In the Philadelphia area, where the pandemic’s impact is still unfolding, psychologists say some kids will emerge with resiliency, while others will experience post-traumatic stress. If you’re worried about how the prolonged shutdown could be affecting your child’s mental health, then read this story from my colleague Bethany Ao about how parents can help.