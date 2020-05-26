Pa. voters might not get their mail ballots in time to actually vote

Thousands or even tens of thousands of Pennsylvania voters may receive their absentee ballots without enough time to mail them back by the primary election day deadline. These ballots must be received by county elections officials by 8 p.m. on June 2 to be counted, regardless of when they were mailed (postmarks don’t count). “There are going to be many people who are still going to be receiving their ballots very close to election day or on election day,” Delaware County Councilwoman Christine Reuther told my colleague Jonathan Lai. “I’m very worried that people are going to be disenfranchised.” To read more about this issue, and find out how to mail your ballot, read more here.