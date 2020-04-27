TL;DR: In Pennsylvania, officials announced that golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds can reopen statewide starting Friday. In New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled a six-point plan for reopening the state with no set timetable, and without a “crisp answer” on Memorial Day weekend or the Shore season. My colleague Jonathan Lai has broken down some of the biggest coronavirus questions scientists are racing to answer.
🎓 Many Philadelphia-area universities are freezing tuition in response to the pandemic.
👮 At least 800 Philadelphia police officers may have been exposed to coronavirus, sparking fear and uncertainty.
✈️ The Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels will fly over Philly tomorrow in a salute to heath care workers.
💰Hundreds in Philly could lose coronavirus relief money because stimulus checks aren’t safe from debt collectors.
🇺🇸 The White House is reviewing expanded guidelines on the reopening of society.
🏥 See photos of medical workers cheering as a recovering COVID-19 patient was discharged from Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly.
📈As of Monday evening, there are more than 30,400 reported cases in the Philadelphia area. Track the spread here.
- PHILADELPHIA: 12,868 confirmed cases
- SUBURBAN PA: 10,977 confirmed cases
- SOUTH JERSEY: 6,642 confirmed cases
In New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled a plan for reopening the state with no set timetable, and without a “crisp answer” on Memorial Day weekend or the Shore season. In Pennsylvania, officials announced that golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds can reopen statewide starting Friday (state park campgrounds will remain closed), and that hospitals are allowed to resume some elective procedures. Even though there is not an estimate for when Philadelphia and its suburbs could broadly ease social-distancing restrictions, Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city appears to be “past the worst” of the pandemic. “There are signs of hope," he said.
My colleague Jonathan Lai has broken down some of the biggest questions scientists are racing to answer about COVID-19, like: How does it work and how do we fight it? He also answers questions like: Can we develop a vaccine that prevents people from becoming infected? Will people have immunity after recovering from infection? Will the coronavirus go away in the summer? Read more here about what we know.
- Why some get really sick from coronavirus, and other don’t.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus? Pink eye is also a possible early warning sign of coronavirus, eye doctors report.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
Function Coffee Labs co-owner Ross Nickerson says you can make your own latte at home as long as you have one specific tool. Here’s how to make your latte without an espresso machine.
🍅 A Fishtown grocer photographed hundreds of items in the store and put the pictures outside. That way, customers could “browse” the aisles without going inside.
😷 24 Philadelphia-area chefs show us their masks.
🍷 Most Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stores are now open for curbside pickup.
- Politico reports how Trump is looking to Hope Hicks as coronavirus crisis intensifies.
- Scientists at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University have been able to “leap ahead” in the race for a coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reports.
- A coronavirus test site opened in Kensington to help people struggling with homelessness and drug addiction, Billy Penn reports.
