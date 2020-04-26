Our daily lives might seem like some version of the Food Network show Chopped: making something decent out of these bizarre ingredients we’ve been handed. But on the more literal what’s for dinner level, Inquirer food writer Jenn Ladd asked 5 local Chopped chefs how they’d handle the ingredients found inside one of the free boxes of food handed out by Philadelphia in partnership with two of its largest food banks. From mushroom and bean croquettas to pan fried veggie burgers, see what they came up with.