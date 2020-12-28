Vaccinating against COVID-19 took another step forward in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Monday as residents at skilled nursing facilities became the first people outside of health workers to receive shots. Teams from CVS and Walgreens went to nursing facilities to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on site. Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said most residents and staff of nursing homes say they will opt to get the vaccine. Residents who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s, and cannot provide consent for themselves, may be vaccinated if a loved one signs off on their behalf. But challenges loom as nursing facilities have received little guidance from state or federal health officials for how to keep track of people who have received a first dose.