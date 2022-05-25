The gist: The number of new cases of COVID-19 is again increasing in Philadelphia, its collar counties, and in New Jersey. As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified nearly the entire region as high risk — where just two weeks ago, every county but one was considered low risk. Meanwhile, pandemic lockdowns in China are causing shortages of an injectable dye needed for several types of medical scans. And monkeypox, which recently began making headlines, is almost nothing like COVID.

Nick Vadala

In the past couple of weeks, Philadelphia’s number of new COVID-19 cases has sharply risen as a subvariant of omicron continues to spread. Likewise, in New Jersey, the state is facing a steep hike in cases due to the highly transmissible BA. 2.12.1 subvariant. And in the Pennsylvania counties around Philly, the case rate is higher than in the city itself — but lower than in Jersey. What a difference a couple weeks has made in the Philly region:

🏥 COVID-19 lockdowns in China have created shortages of an injectable dye critical for a number of medical scans in the United States, forcing some hospitals to put off procedures.

💉 For some singles, COVID vaccination status can be a deal breaker, but not because they’re afraid of getting sick. Instead, it can determine moral compatibility, experts say.

🦠 Monkeypox is almost nothing like COVID. Here’s what to know, from two Philly scientists who’ve studied it.

💸 The Senate has voted against a $40 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund that would have replenished a federal grant program that sustained 101,000 restaurants. Now what?

📈 Coronavirus cases are increasing in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

