Troy Randle’s COVID-19 symptoms were difficult yet bearable. But after recovering and returning to work as a cardiologist at Virtua in South Jersey, his head began to ache again. An MRI revealed that a blood clot had blocked an artery in Randle’s brain. He was suffering a stroke. Physicians worldwide were starting to report the same thing in some of the sickest COVID patients, as well as a mysterious increase in smaller blood clots elsewhere in the body. Many hospitals began treating COVID patients with high doses of blood thinners as a preventive measure. Three international studies of whether that was the right call, including one overseen by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, are starting to yield results.