Philly weighs new restrictions as cases surge

More than 2,000 nurses across three hospitals in the Philadelphia region voted to authorize a strike if their employers wouldn’t commit to limits on how many patients a nurse could be assigned during a shift, among other issues. “Some of us were taking three patients at a time when we should never have more than two,” Chelsea Rabena, a surgical and trauma ICU nurse at Einstein, said of her time working during the pandemic. “And sometimes these patients, they’re so sick, they’re meant to have one nurse.” Read more here.