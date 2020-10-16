President Donald Trump has touted his quick recovery from the coronavirus as proof that Americans don’t need to be scared of becoming infected — something doctors and patients say is a dangerous message to send to the public. No other patient will have the type of care the president received, said Anne Sutherland, a pulmonary and critical care physician and the director of the medical intensive care unit at Rutgers University Hospital in Newark. "Normal people do not get a helicopter to the hospital, normal people do not have 20 doctors for one patient.” Read more here.