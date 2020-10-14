Pennsylvania has reported more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus for nine consecutive days and the data shows increases across age groups — a concerning trend that Health Secretary Rachel Levine said seems to point to “the start of the fall resurgence” of the coronavirus. Around the country, Levine said, “it really is small gatherings that tend to be driving this, and I feel like we’re seeing that in Pennsylvania.” Despite the increase, Levine said officials do not plan to shut down businesses or issue a stay-at-home order like the one last spring.