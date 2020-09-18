As the seasons change and the temperatures dip, it will get even harder to see friends and family safely during the pandemic. To adapt, people can create pandemic pods, also known as quarantine bubbles or quaranteams, as a way to socialize safely, though not without risk. My colleague Sarah Gantz talked to experts about how to set up your own pod, who should be in it, how many people should be in it, and what rules you should institute. Read more here.