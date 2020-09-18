TL;DR: Local health experts say there may be a window to bring some students back to the classroom for in-person instruction as early as this month. Chester Country officials acknowledged that the county concealed how tests from its $13 million coronavirus antibody testing program produced “potentially inaccurate” results. It’s been six months since the first known cases of the coronavirus were reported in the region and we’re still far from normalcy. Read our timeline on how 2020 has unfolded so far.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
🔴 Why the ruling against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions faces long odds on appeal.
🏖️ New Jersey health officials are tracking what they called a concerning rise of coronavirus cases down the Shore in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.
📈 Coronavirus cases at Pennsylvania State University have nearly doubled in just a week.
🍻 The last call for Pennsylvania bars and restaurants will be at 11 p.m., effective Monday. Here are five great restaurants for outdoor dining outside Philly.
⚖️ Defense lawyers say the city’s courthouse could become a coronavirus hot spot and is not ready for jury trials.
🗳️ Philly is opening 17 early voting locations across the city. Here’s where.
🏠 What will the pandemic do to our sense of boundaries? With some paths closed, our futures look more like home.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Local health experts told Inquirer reporters Maddie Hanna and Jason Laughlin that there may be a window to bring some students back to the classroom for in-person instruction as early as this month. "We might see a second window opening up here in mid- to late September,” said Dr. David Rubin of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia PolicyLab, who has been providing guidance to Philadelphia-region superintendents. Read more here.
Chester Country officials acknowledged this week that the county concealed how tests from their $13 million coronavirus antibody testing program produced “potentially inaccurate” results. This admission comes after an Inquirer report last week revealed how the county quietly shelved this program. Now the county says it will reach out to those who were on the receiving end of these “questionable test results” in late May. Read more here.
- These 8 principles of social distancing can help you figure out what you can and can’t do.
- If you’ve hit a COVID-19 wall, here are ways to cope.
- The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through the air. Here’s how to tell if your ventilation is OK.
- How does the virus affect your entire body?
- Here’s what to know about traveling safely during the pandemic.
As the seasons change and the temperatures dip, it will get even harder to see friends and family safely during the pandemic. To adapt, people can create pandemic pods, also known as quarantine bubbles or quaranteams, as a way to socialize safely, though not without risk. My colleague Sarah Gantz talked to experts about how to set up your own pod, who should be in it, how many people should be in it, and what rules you should institute. Read more here.
🛍️ In a post-pandemic world, will merely meeting our needs remain a luxury?
🎂 Turning 21 during the pandemic means dialing back expectations.
❄️ Outdoor heaters are the hot accessory as it gets colder. Here’s how to buy one.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- A staffer on the White House coronavirus task force is publicly denouncing President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, saying America’s response was “derailed by the person at the very top," the New Yorker reports.
- Check out this new coronavirus tracker from the Mayo Clinic.
- WHYY reports how the coronavirus has disproportionally impacted workers of color, especially those in the hospitality industry.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.