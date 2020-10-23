Local and state officials have been warning for weeks now that coronavirus cases are on the rise and on Friday, Pennsylvania reported 2,219 new cases — its highest daily number of any 24-hour period during the pandemic. While more widely available testing partly explains the high count, the state’s positivity rate, or percent of tests coming back positive, is at 5% for the past seven days, reaching a benchmark that epidemiologists say indicates a troubling level of community spread. “I think the term of COVID fatigue is definitely setting in,” said Dr. Shawn Quinn, President of the Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians. “People are sick of COVID.”