TL;DR: Voting by mail is really important this year because it allows voters to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. But, as President Donald Trump continues false attacks on mail voting, the U.S. Postal Service has sent letters warning that voters could be disenfranchised to 46 states — including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Additionally, Philadelphia is going to contribute to a national plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, when it’s ready.
— Lauren Aguirre (@laurencaguirre, health@inquirer.com)
🦠 Black Americans are nearly three times as likely to contract COVID-19 and twice as likely to die from the virus compared with white Americans, according to a new report.
♻️ Philly says it’s catching up on trash and recycling. But one neighborhood is fed up and renting trucks.
🏛️ After receiving criticism, Pennsylvania State University said it would provide an alternate legal agreement to students who are returning to campus. The original required students “assume any and all risk” from COVID-19.
🏡 Philly-area college students signed leases for fall housing months ago. Now, they’re still legally required to pay — even if they aren’t coming back to campus.
🏈 High school sports in Pennsylvania are still in limbo. The PIAA is continuing to push for fall sports after meeting with Gov. Tom Wolf, who recommended that competition be postponed.
🍁 Canada announced Friday that its border with the United States will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.
🗞️ What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care most about.
📈 The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that New Jersey’s election will mostly be conducted with mail ballots, just like it was for the state’s primary. He also said politicization of the U.S. Postal Service is “beyond repugnant.” In Pennsylvania, top elections officials expressed “great confidence” in the state’s vote-by-mail system after the U.S. Postal Service warned that mail ballots might not be delivered on time to meet state deadlines.
Federal health officials are turning to Philadelphia, along with four states, to create a plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine. Philly is the only city by itself contributing to a plan that could become a model nationwide. The plan would cover timelines for vaccine delivery and how to prioritize who gets it first. There isn’t an approved vaccine yet, but experts say it’s not too soon to figure out the logistics of distributing it to people who would need it the most.
- Want to plan a vacation? Here’s what the experts say on how to travel safely.
- Why don’t we have a COVID-19 vaccine yet? This is why developing one takes time.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
During this time of social distancing, you’re probably not wearing as many outfits from your closet as you usually would, for various reasons. So what do you do with all the clothes you’re just not wearing? My colleague Elizabeth Wellington guides you through some steps to organize your clothes, and maybe get rid of pieces you don’t need anymore.
🍦 Looking for something sweet? Here’s a list of frozen treats to try, including ice cream hoagies.
🚗 The drive-in concert craze is coming to Citizens Bank Park. A new series kicks off Sunday in South Philly.
☀️ Get more tips, advice, and ideas on how to do summer in 2020 with our guide.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- The Philadelphia Citizen has a list of things you can do in the city during its modified green phase.
- Is your school ready to reopen? The New York Times examined which areas might be safest to return to in-person education, based on positive cases and testing rates.
- The viral anti-mask phenomenon was fueled by QAnon conspiracy theorists, NBC News reports.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.