Federal health officials are turning to Philadelphia, along with four states, to create a plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine. Philly is the only city by itself contributing to a plan that could become a model nationwide. The plan would cover timelines for vaccine delivery and how to prioritize who gets it first. There isn’t an approved vaccine yet, but experts say it’s not too soon to figure out the logistics of distributing it to people who would need it the most.