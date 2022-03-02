The gist: The big news this week is that Philadelphia has officially dropped its indoor mask mandate, signaling a big step toward normalcy after two years of lockdowns and restrictions. But while the mask mandate has been walked back overall, there are still some places you’ll still need to mask up. And, given Philly’s tiered COVID-19 alert system, it could return soon.

Health officials on Wednesday ended Philadelphia’s indoor mask mandate, moving the city to the least restrictive “all clear” level of its recently announced benchmark system. As Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said, that change marks a shift in the pandemic, but the hope is that “we have enough immunity in the city that we really are at an end point.” Read more about the end of the mandate, and keep these things in mind:

😷 Schools across Chester County and a number in Montgomery County have shifted to optional masking since the CDC changed its guidance.

💉 About 50% of Pennsylvanians don’t have a local health department, so they rely solely on the state for a limited number of public health resources and services — which has created some challenges during the pandemic.

🏥 Some public health officials say COVID-19 is moving to a “new stage” as cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey plummet.

👔 As Philadelphia’s economy recovers from the pandemic, there could be at least 70,000 jobs at stake, a research report found.

🍽️ Necessitated by the pandemic, Philly’s streeteries are now facing quietly added surprise fees and additional regulations.

🤝 These five Philadelphia-area folks are sharing how their survival strategies have evolved during the pandemic.

📈 Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

Last week, we asked what you think could encourage vaccinations. Here’s what you told us:

🤩 “I have wondered why more local celebrities/athletes aren’t doing PSAs. Will Smith? Kevin Hart? M. Night Shyamalan? An Eagles/Flyers/Phillies player?”

🚑 “Send vans staffed by nurses to low-vaccination-rate neighborhoods & work sites. Traveling corner-to-corner invite those at home or work nearby to get vaccinated on the spot. Welcome those who appear. Repeat.”

👩‍💻 “The biggest need to get people vaccinated is an aggressive attack on all the misinformation and disinformation out there.”

💰 “Spell out the challenge: Get 10 friends or family together and you get $1000 for something you all could enjoy! A family escape rental, tickets, a month of groceries.”

🤬 “In my opinion it is time to get punitive. Children who are not given traditional vaccinations like DPT and polio — those kids are not allowed in school.”

Tuesday marked the start of March, which is National Women’s History Month — and in Philadelphia, we’ve got plenty of women-owned businesses to support for the occasion. Here, we’ve rounded up nearly two dozen great picks that help make the city more creative and fashionable all year long.

🇺🇦 Some of Philly’s best pastry chefs are pitching in for a bake sale to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

🧚 When one 5-year-old Bucks County girl wasn’t seeing princesses that looked like her in any fairy tales, her family came up with a solution: They made their own movie.

❤️ After their spouses of more than 50 years died from cancer, this South Jersey couple got help with some matchmaking — and maybe some divine intervention.

A good thing: Pandemic pizza project goes to Philabundance

When Ben Berman was stuck in his second-floor apartment in Center City during the pandemic, he fought back with homemade pizzas lowered down via a rope to the sidewalk, where hungry folks awaited their pies. That gave birth to the charitable Good Pizza project, which has resulted in $75,000 worth of donations to organizations like Philabundance and Project HOME. Now, Berman is making his biggest donation yet by handing over Good Pizza itself to Philabundance.