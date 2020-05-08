After weeks of operating on a bare-bones “lifeline” schedule, SEPTA will restore most transit services beginning May 17. The transportation authority also will bring back front-door boarding and fare collection on buses and trolleys. But don’t expect everything to go back to normal yet: SEPTA will keep up social distancing measures, including rider limits, and bus and trolley riders can expect seats to be marked off to promote social distancing. Some routes will continue running on a reduced schedule; others will remain suspended.