Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday pleaded with Pennsylvanians to stay home and not gather with anyone outside of their households as officials remain gravely concerned about the steep rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. “Over the course of the past two weeks, Pennsylvania’s situation has gotten much more dire,” he said, noting that officials may announce future mitigation measures “very shortly.” Wolf said he would err on the side of targeted restrictions over broad shutdown orders such as those used in the spring.