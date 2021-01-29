In a letter obtained by The Inquirer, Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his continued confidence in Health Commissioner Thomas Farley’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the city’s vaccine partnership with a self-described “bunch of college kids.” The city severed its ties with the Philly Fight COVID after it was disclosed that the group, which claimed to be a nonprofit, had a for-profit arm, and updated its privacy policies to allow for residents’ personal information to be sold. Kenney demanded the department hold clinics at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to provide second does to the 7,000 people who had received first shots administered by the group. The mayor said he was “disappointed” but hailed Farley’s “steady leadership.” In an interview Friday, Farley said, “We made a mistake in working with this organization.”