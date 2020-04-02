If you don’t have a balcony, you can still grow sprouts. Pantry items like chickpeas, lentils, black-eyed peas, mung beans, and soybeans can all be turned into sprouts. The legumes need to be dried (i.e., not out of can), and they need to be whole (i.e., split peas won’t work). Thoroughly rinse the legumes before placing them in a jar with water, and cover the top with cheesecloth or other breathable material, like a sheet of paper towel. Then, the sprouting process begins.