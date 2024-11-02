What to know about Philly’s 2025 football recruits who are heading to Penn State and Ohio State

It’s a surreal feeling to know that you’re heading to one of the best programs in college football, and on Saturday, five local recruits will be watching their future teams go head-to-head as No. 3 Penn State takes on No. 4 Ohio State in a highly-anticipated matchup at Beaver Stadium.

“Pretty excited to see Ohio State win,” said St. Joseph’s Prep defensive lineman Maxwell Roy. “Should be a pretty fun game.”

Advertisement

His teammate, Cameron Smith, cut in to add: “I’m looking forward to seeing Penn State’s defense stop Ohio State’s offense a couple times.”

» READ MORE: James Franklin sees No. 3 Penn State’s matchup with Ohio State as just another game. His team, however, does not.

Meanwhile, Imhotep Charter’s Jabree Wallace-Coleman said he isn’t speaking to teammate Zahir Mathis this week — “Maybe I’ll talk to him after Penn State wins on Saturday.”

The four, along with Hawks running back Isaiah West, rank among the top players in Pennsylvania, and have either made their pledge to the 2025 recruiting classes of the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s class currently features 25 commitments and is ranked No. 2 by 247Sports — they’ll be bringing in hometown quarterback Tavien St. Clair, who’s ranked second in the nation — while Penn State also has 25 pledges and is considered to have the No. 15 ranked class.

The best part, Roy and Smith said, about watching their respective college teams play this year is seeing the familiar faces they met on campus make an impact in the game.

“It’s kind of funny watching these programs after going on enough visits that I’ve met some of these players and talked to them,” Roy said. “To now be like, ‘Hey, I remember talking to that kid, and he’s getting a sack on third down.’ It’s super interesting to watch how these teams have been doing really great through the season.”

Here’s a look at what Penn State and Ohio State will receive next year from the local talent.

» READ MORE: Penn State’s Drew Shelton blocked for Will Howard at Downingtown West. They’ll be on opposite sidelines Saturday.

Penn State

Cameron Smith, linebacker

Smith spent his first two years playing for his hometown team, Salem High School, joining the Prep as a junior.

Penn State came into the picture early on. He was recruited by former defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Manny Diaz, but in December 2023, Diaz departed from Happy Valley for the head position at Duke. So Smith, who’s ranked No. 5 by 247Sports, originally made his pledge to Duke in February.

“When Penn State came back around after one of their commits had flipped somewhere else, they came back and wanted me to come up and check out the school again,” Smith said. “When the opportunity presented itself, I just felt like I always wanted to be here, so I flipped my commitment — it’s my home now, and I’m excited to go up there.”

The All-American, who won two consecutive state titles with the Hawks, has totaled 45 tackles and five sacks so far this season. Once he joins Penn State, Smith will become the first player from the Prep since John Reid in 2015.

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, running back

Wallace-Coleman, a four-star running back, announced his pledge to the Nittany Lions in June. He withdrew his initial pledge from Georgia in December to reopen his recruitment.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Wallace-Coleman is having a stellar season with the Panthers, who were moved to the PIAA Class 6A this offseason. He’s averaging 8.2 yards a carry, and in six games, he’s recorded 695 yards on 85 carries. He also leads Imhotep in scoring, with nine touchdowns.

“[Penn State] likes my versatility,” Wallace-Coleman said. “How I can be a pass blocker, run blocker, and I can catch in the backfield. … When I get up there, I’m looking forward to doing my part and contributing to the team the best that I can — hopefully win a national championship.”

At the end of his junior year, Wallace-Coleman had more than 20 scholarship offers, which included Michigan State, Cincinnati, North Carolina, and Rutgers. Next fall, he’ll reconnect with former Panther cornerback Kenneth Woseley and wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, both graduates of the 2024 class.

Ohio State

Zahir Mathis, edge

Mathis, the second-highest-ranked area recruit, used football as an outlet to cope with hardships he was enduring at home. In March 2020, Mathis’ mother died of Stage 4 cancer. She introduced her son to the game, and after she passed, it gave Mathis, who was just 14, the “urge” to lock in on football.

“Just being able to get myself on the field and have that dedication,” Mathis said, “it just locked my eyes into seeing a lot of bigger sites.”

The first school to offer Mathis was Penn State, but ultimately, the four-star edge announced his commitment to Ohio State in January. He said the Buckeyes have always been a top choice. He watched players like the Bosa brothers, in Nick and Joey, come through the program and elevate to the professional level.

Mathis has similar aspirations and believes Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson will help him get there.

» READ MORE: Imhotep’s Zahir Mathis and St. Joe’s Prep’s Samaj Jones are highly touted recruits. Their grandmother helped shape their path.

“I’m chasing greatness,” said Mathis, who’s recorded two sacks and 23 total tackles in eight games. “I want to be the best of the best. At that program, they got some of the best guys and being able to be with the best, you’ll be able to be trained into the best.”

Maxwell Roy, defensive lineman

Roy is a dual-sport athlete who’s an All-American in football and wrestling. The Delran native decided on Ohio State in August over other high-level programs, including Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, and Oregon.

“I’ve always been an Ohio State fan — It’s been my dream school,” Roy said. “I remember the exact day they offered me, Coach [Larry] Johnson, came down to our weight room to watch us max out. I remember him recording me do my squats — right after I ended up getting the offer. … Even before I committed, I wanted to be coached by him. I would ask him questions all the time about D-line, technique, what they’re doing with Ohio State, how we could translate that down to this level.”

» READ MORE: St. Joe’s Prep’s Maxwell Roy has committed to Ohio State. He’s also an All-American wrestler.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, who’s ranked No. 6 in the state, tore his ACL during last year’s wrestling season and has been sidelined this year but might return for the postseason. He said it was a “scary conversation” to tell college coaches, especially Ohio State, the news, but the Buckeyes staff reassured the four-star that his scholarship offer still stood.

“It’s just an obstacle that’s only going to make me better,” he added.

Isaiah West, running back

West committed to Kentucky in March before reopening his recruitment in May. He then decided in June that the Buckeyes made a fitting landing spot.

The 6-foot, 215-pound rusher is one of two running backs in the class of 2025. He’s been a large contributor to the Hawks’ offense this season, totaling eight touchdowns. In five games played, he’s recorded 389 yards on 55 carries.

He’ll join an offense that saw Prep graduates in quarterback Kyle McCord (transferred to Syracuse) and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) come through the program. He’ll look to be the next big name in Columbus.