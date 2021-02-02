“Even before the pandemic, there was significant lack of access to child mental health care,” said Alex Strauss, a Marlton psychiatrist who treats children, adolescents, and adults. He’s also a sports psychiatrist for athletes at Temple University. Lately, Strauss said, he’s received a 20% increase in calls from people asking for his help with “pandemic-related difficulties.” He added, “With need growing, it can be almost impossible to see someone now. There’s a severe national shortage of therapists.”