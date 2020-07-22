TL;DR: With the number of new daily coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania double what they were last month, worries about the upcoming school year have intensified. My colleague Kasra Zarei spoke with parents and health experts about the pros and cons of reopening schools on kids’ mental health. A new study published Tuesday suggests that the actual number of infections in this region was about seven times higher than the official number of confirmed cases as of April 25. But the study, which analyzed blood samples for antibodies, is extremely limited, my colleague Tom Avril reports.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
🍻 Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania’s recent spike in coronavirus cases can partially be traced back to bars and other places where people were gathering and drinking together.
🔴 Wolf cited his emergency powers to withhold millions from a Pennsylvania county. Now they’re suing.
🏥 A Pennsylvania nursing home for veterans failed residents during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to state and federal health inspectors.
💰 Pennsylvania and New Jersey workers are set to lose the extra $600 in unemployment benefits this week.
📹 Video: Inquirer columnist Trudy Rubin talks about coronavirus lessons the White House should have learned from abroad.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
With the number of new daily coronavirus cases reported in Pennsylvania double what they were last month, worries about the upcoming school year have intensified. My colleague Kasra Zarei spoke with parents and health experts about the pros and cons of reopening schools on kids’ mental health. Read more here.
A new study published Tuesday in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests that the actual number of infections in this region was about seven times higher than the official number of confirmed cases as of April 25. But the study, which analyzed blood samples for antibodies, is extremely limited, my colleague Tom Avril reports. For example, the authors did not include key demographic details that can affect infection rates, like the race and ethnicity of those sampled. Read more here.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus?
- Want to plan a vacation? Here’s what the experts say on how to travel safely.
- How to protect yourself against the coronavirus as gyms reopen.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
Starting tomorrow, you will be able to drive up to a pop-up movie theater outside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The drive-in theater will be on the Fairgrounds and can fit 233 cars. Check out the calendar of movie showings here.
💬 San Diego Comic-Con is online-only this year, but it’s free. Here’s what’s there, what’s not — and what Philly regulars will miss.
🍽️ New restaurants are still coming, despite the pandemic.
🏀 The Sixers aim to assert a defensive presence during the NBA’s restart.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- MIT researchers created a new face mask that is reusable, easily sterilized, and as effective as an N95, CNBC repots.
- NPR is affected by the economic devastation brought by the coronavirus pandemic as dozens are furloughed, the Washington Post reports.
- Getting a COVID-19 test is much easier in wealthier and whiter communities, FiveThirtyEight reports.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.