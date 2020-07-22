Temwa Wright, 38, of West Philadelphia, poses for a portrait inside her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Wright has three children and two of her kids, Samuel Wright, 11, who will enter the 6th grade and Emmaneul Wright, 13, who will enter the 8th grade. “I’m excited, I think it’s a good plan and they put a lot into the plan,” Wright said. “We have to provide controlled learning environments. You can’t control a home environment because different families have different resources to support their children. If my kid isn’t disciplined enough to get on the computer they’re not going to learn.”