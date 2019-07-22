Increased health-care costs for these workers is yet another consequence of Hahnemann’s impending closure. The fallout has already included a scramble to find new hospitals for nearly 600 medical residents to finish their training, including foreign students who are facing deportation if they don’t find a program soon enough; union workers wondering if they can find new jobs at comparable pay and benefits; and the diversion of thousands of patients, many of whom are low-income and black or Latino, who rely on the hospital’s emergency room for care. Last week, Drexel University announced it would have to cut 40 percent of its physicians and clinical staff because of its relationship with Hahnemann.