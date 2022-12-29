When Taneesha Brodie’s eldest son turned 8, she moved her family out of North Philadelphia to Upper Darby, seeking a safer community away from the city’s gun violence.

She was proud of the people her children became, especially her eldest, Quenzell Bradley-Brown. A married father of four, the 28-year-old spent four years in the National Guard reserves, then worked two jobs and often performed hip-hop, poetry, and comedy at open mic nights.

In February, Bradley-Brown and his family moved back into the city, to Overbrook Park, for more affordable housing and to be closer to his elderly grandmother.

Brodie worried at first, but considered the area to be relatively safe.

Seven months later, her son was dead.

As Bradley-Brown unloaded groceries from his car in September, someone shot him seven times in what police told his mother was a case of mistaken identity. His killing remains unsolved, one of hundreds across the city.

“This was always my worst fear,” Brodie, 44, said between tears. She struggles to sleep at night, unable to process how someone could take her “Q” — a loving, creative man who “would have done anything for anyone.”

For the third consecutive year, Philadelphia has experienced historic levels of gun violence, subjecting thousands of people like Brodie to the pain and trauma of a crisis claiming an unprecedented number of lives.

Through Tuesday, the city had recorded 512 homicides this year, slightly lower than last year’s record-breaking total, but higher than any other year in at least six decades. Most of the victims were young Black men, with the violence intensely concentrated in neighborhoods where poverty, blight, and other systemic disadvantages collide.

The number of people who were shot and survived — nearly 1,800 through Monday — also rivaled last year’s record-setting pace.

And while other crime categories, particularly those not involving guns, had been declining over the last few years to decades-long lows, police statistics show several offenses had marked increases in 2022: Commercial burglaries were up by 41% compared to last year, retail thefts by 51%, and auto thefts by 30%.

More than 2,800 robberies involved guns this year, police said — about 55 per week — a 22% increase over last year, and the highest annual tally since 2015.

