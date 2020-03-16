Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Treasurer Joe Torsella endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday as part of a campaign announcement that included the backing of 70 other local and state leaders.
Biden, a Scranton native now leading in the delegate count to be the Democratic nominee, had long been enjoyed the support of the state’s Democratic establishment. But he’s added to that long list of endorsements since a series of recent primary wins that have enabled him to begin pulling away from rival Bernie Sanders.
“I’ve known and worked with Vice President Biden for two decades," Shapiro said in a statement. “He is a strong leader — and right now, we need his moral clarity, his grit and his experience more than ever.”
Shapiro is likely to run for governor in 2022.
Torsella said that as "a fellow son of Northeastern Pennsylvania, I know [Biden] has the toughness to beat Donald Trump in November, the values to bring our country together and back on the right track, and the character to be a leader we can look up to.”
The list of newly announced supporters also includes Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke and Councilmembers Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Derek Green, Curtis Jones Jr., Cherelle Parker, Cindy Bass, and Mark Squilla.
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, who previously chaired Mike Bloomberg’s campaign, is also on the list of endorsements, along with former Philadelphia City Councilmember Marian Tasco.
Tasco and Nutter are both superdelegates to the Democratic convention in July.
Most of the Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation and former Gov. Ed Rendell are already backing Biden, whose campaign is headquartered in Philadelphia.
Biden and Sanders will compete for votes in Florida, Ohio, and Arizona on Tuesday. Those are the first contests since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against gatherings of more than 50 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and governments started restricting travel and closing schools and restaurants.
Both campaigns have had to pivot away from the traditional ways candidates try to build up support before a big primary. Instead of a large in-person rally, Sanders will hold a virtual rally Monday night, complete with musical guest Neil Young. Biden will hold his second virtual town hall.
Below is the full list of endorsements announced by the campaign Monday:
